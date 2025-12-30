Princess Charlotte is a mini Princess Kate with affectionate gesture for brother Prince George

Royal fans delighted in seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

One moment that went unnoticed by many was a sweet gesture between Charlotte and George, 12, when the ten-year-old princess mirrored her mother's behaviour. While greeting members of the public outside St Mary Magdalene church, Charlotte was seen putting her arm on her big brother's back – a delicate sign of affection and a subtle way to reassure him of her supportive presence as they met members of the public.

She looked just like her mother, who has been known to walk behind Prince William and put a reassuring hand on his back. For example, this easily overlooked gesture from Kate to William was spotted by eagle-eyed royal fans when the pair visited the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service's (NIFRS) new Learning and Development College in Cookstown in October.

Charlotte's warm approach during Christmas walkabout

Charlotte displayed a warm approach during the Sandringham walkabout, not only towards her brother but to well-wishers who gathered to meet members of the royal family. The young royal stopped for selfies, graciously accepted gifts, and wished onlookers a "merry Christmas".

In a video captured by HELLO!'s US Royal News Correspondent, Alexandra Hurtado, who reported from Sandringham on the day, one royal fan was heard saying, "Oh look, she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet."

"I was genuinely impressed by how polite the Wales children are and how gracefully they handle the spotlight, meeting strangers and engaging with the crowd," HELLO!'s Alexandra Hurtado recalled, having greeted Charlotte herself. "They've clearly taken after their parents, exhibiting the same poise and charm."

Charlotte displays growing empathy

The Sandringham walkabout isn't the first time Charlotte has displayed warmth towards her family. In July, the princess joined her parents and George at the Wimbledon 2025 final. During the match, which took place during a heatwave in the UK, Charlotte, who sat in the Royal Box, was seen fanning her mother.

Sophie David, early years expert and founder of Little Happy Learners, told us at the time how this small moment, which went unnoticed by many viewers, is a telling sign of Charlotte's affectionate relationship with her mother.

"Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness," Sophie said.

"Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways."

She added: "It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."