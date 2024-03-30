Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor twins with mother Queen Letizia in jeans for under the radar outing
Princess Leonor twins with mother Queen Letizia in jeans for under the radar outing

The young Spanish royal was also spotted with her father King Felipe for a casual evening out

2 minutes ago
Queen Letiza and Princess Leonor looking at eachother in garden
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Princess Leonor was spotted alongside her mother and father on a quiet evening in Zaragoza on Thursday and royal nailed casual chic. 

The Spanish Princess, 18, was spotted twinning with Queen Letizia, 51, when they headed out to Hotel Restaurante El Patio in Zaragoza alongside King Felipe wearing matching striped sweaters from Zara. 

View post on Instagram
 

Leonor looked uber casual, pairing her light-wash blue jeans with a pair of distressed white trainers, a checked scarf in oatmeal and rosy pink hues from Mango, and a black puffer jacket. Her hair was scraped off her face in a high ponytail, while her mother rocked her short bob straight and tucked behind one ear. 

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain during the reception on the occasion of Princess Leonor receiving the Collar of the Order of Carlos III on October 31, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Crown Princess Leonor Swears Allegiance To The Constitution the day of her 18th birthday.© Getty
Leonor often wears her hair up in public

Letizia styled her striped jumper with a pair of black straight-leg jeans and a pair of chunky loafes from Hugo Boss. The star of the show was her uber-cool black leather jacket which looked straight from the 90s in the best way possible.

The three royals were stood with the staff from the restaurant in a photo posted to their Instagram. "Yesterday we had a very special visit, it was an honor to serve you, thank you for choosing us," the caption read.

Queen Letizia walking in white trousers and green top© Getty
Queen Letizia attended The DISCAPNET Awards on her own

It has been a quiet week for Queen Letizia. She was last spotted publicly on 21 March when she stepped out for The DISCAPNET Awards for Accessible Technologies at Espacio por Talento Digital in Madrid. 

Crown Princess Leonor saluting© Getty
Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attended the Pascua Militar ceremony

Meanwhile, it is rare to see Princess Leonor step out for public outings. The young royal was last spotted alongside her parents looked poised for the New Year's Military Parade in January.  

Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain arrived at the Pascua Militar ceremony © Getty
Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Leonor arrived at the Pascua Militar ceremony in style

Leonor was seen in military uniform, supported by her mother who wowed in an all-black ensemble featuring a fur-adorned cape and black straight-cut skirt. When she removed her coat once inside the palace, onlookers could see that Letizia was sporting the most elegant high-neck blouse.

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor enter the palace© Getty
Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor entered the palace

The young princess began her military training in Zaragoza in August 2023, a busy year for the royal who also graduated from UWC Atlantic, a boarding school in Wales, pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag, and turned 18. 

Princess Leonor shaking hands with high-ranking military officers during the 'Pascua Militar' military ceremony © Getty
Princess Leonor shook hands with high-ranking military officers during the 'Pascua Militar' military ceremony

The Princess of Asturias left the Plaza de la Armería alongside her parents to go to the Embajadores Hall, where they were greeted by staff from National Heritage and the Military Fourth.

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor sitting© Getty
Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor look so similar

Leonor also fulfilled her royal duties as future queen when she was seen looking on as her father declared the 14th Spanish Legislature inaugurated, with a coalition government led by President Pedro Sánchez. 

royals in spanish parliament© Getty
Princess Leonor is the heir to the Spanish throne

The Princess looked so elegant in a bottle green dress with fluted sleeves and nude heels. Alongside her military work, Leonor is the honorary president of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

princess leonor smiling in white suit © Getty
Leonor will one day be the Queen of Spain

DISCOVER: Princess Leonor displays sisterly bond with Infanta Sofia in twinning outfits 

The foundation describes itself as "a non-profit private institution whose essential aims are to contribute to extolling and promoting those scientific, cultural, and humanistic values that form part of the universal heritage of humanity and consolidate the existing links between the Principality of Asturias and the title traditionally held by the heirs to the Crown of Spain."

