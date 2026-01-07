Courteney Cox's daughter Coco and 'godmama' Jennifer Aniston's unbreakable bond put on display in long-forgotten photo

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have been inseparable since they met on the cast of Friends in 1994, and over the years Jennifer has formed just as special a bond with Courteney's daughter, Coco, 21. Courtney, who welcomed Coco in 2004 with her then-husband, actor David Arquette, has showcased her close relationship with her daughter on her social media platforms – and Jennifer has also been known to get in on the love.

When Coco was born, Jennifer was made her godmother (or "godmama" as the actress calls herself), which is really no surprise given the place Jennifer holds Courteney's life. Paying tribute to her former co-star on her birthday in February 2025, Courteney said of Jennifer: "Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you."

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been friends for over 30 years

Coco and Jennifer's relationship has been put on full display on social media, with The Morning Show star often joining Courteney and her long-term partner, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, on outings and at their $9 million Malibu home. But one photo that we've all forgotten truly showcases their bond.

© Instagram Jennifer posted a throwback photo from her own collection to mark Coco's birthday

To mark Coco's 17th birthday in 2021, Jennifer took to Instagram to share the cutest throwback photo from the youngster's childhood. "Happy Birthday, my sweet Cocolicious. Godmama LOVES you," the Marley & Me star penned, captioning the photo of the pair with matching windswept hair. Coco looks to be under five years old at the time, wearing a cute summer dress as she placed her little hands on Jennifer's face.

Jennifer's bond with Coco

It's not the first time Jennifer and Coco's relationship has been captured on camera. In February 2023, Coco and Jennifer were seen supporting Courteney as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Coco Arquette rested her head on Jennifer Aniston's shoulder at the ceremony where Courteney Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Coco looked on proudly as she listened to her mother's acceptance speech, her head resting on Jennifer's shoulder. "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet earth," Jen said later during the ceremony, Coco smiling from the audience. "Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke. Thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you."

On Jennifer's birthday that year, Courteney posted a photo in which Coco is seen sleeping while sitting on her godmother's lap. "Happy Birthday, Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long, I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you!," the post was captioned.

© Getty The pair met in the 1990s

Jennifer is certainly a fun godmother. "I'm a great babysitter!" Jennifer told E! News in April 2016 while opening up about her relationship with Courteney and her other friends' children. "I let them play with my clothes and jewellery. I put them in the pool … put 'em in a tub. My girlfriends' kids usually roam through my closet, play dress up."

This exploratory play with high-fashion archives isn't just fun; it likely influenced Coco's own 90s-revival style, which, as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I have noted mirrors her godmother's iconic 90s chic.

Jennifer isn't the only A-lister to take on this important godparent role. The iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg is a godfather to Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore, while actress Eva Longoria is a godmother to David and Victoria Beckham's children, Cruz and Harper.