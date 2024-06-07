Courteney Cox's rustic living room at $9m pad is a far cry from the Friends apartment

When it comes to Courteney Cox and interior design, every Friends fan will think of her iconic purple open-plan apartment during her years on the Warner Bros set as Monica Geller.

But the Scream star's real-life pad couldn't be further from that. Courteney purchased her $9 million Malibu home in 2010 to share with her daughter Coco Arquette, 19. She now also lives part-time with her partner Johnny McDaid, 47.

© Instagram Courteney Cox lives with her daughter Coco Arquette

The interior of the beachfront property was styled by Colin King and epitomizes relaxed Californian living. The boho chic space features a plush couch that would fit a far few of her Freinds cast mates as if they were at Central Perk but is in a neutral shade for a calming effect.

The couch has been dressed with cushions and throws for an extra level of comfort not only for herself, but for her two adorable King Charles Cavalier pups, Lily and Bear.

© Instagram Courteney's home boasts a wine fridge

Behind the couch is a long wooden console table which has been dressed with ornamental pieces and coffee table books. Huge abstract wall art adds dimension and interest to the space.

"I had the privilege of styling @courteneycoxofficial’s beautiful home in Malibu for @fthtsi," penned the interior designer on Instagram. "I discovered the painting on the wall behind her in a guest bedroom and found out it was painted by her grandmother i managed to hold it up out of frame and it served as inspiration for the cover image."

Courteney's forever home

© Getty Courteney's apartment on Friends was so different - and so purple!

After the Mothers and Daughters actress bought the house she carried out extensive renovation work to make it her own, after studying architecture. Now, she plans to stay put.

© Instagram Courteney's rustic living space

Speaking to One Kings Lane, she said: "This is a house I'll never move from; it really is so special to me. But because I like to move more than I'm able to – because now I've found the perfect home! – I have to shift my furniture style."

© Instagram Courteney showed off her incredible patio

As for the design process, she added: "If it was up to me, everything would have been one colour – monochromatic, very simple. When I got this house, my designer, Trip Haenisch, was able to bring in the pops of colour and the interesting pieces I wouldn’t have necessarily gone for. We had a fantastic time doing it."

© Instagram Did you spot Courteney's pool?

The beachy exterior

The exterior of Courteney's home is as impressive as the interior. In a hilarious skit posted to her Instagram, the star showed her dogs' faces when she leaves home showing the incredible patio leading up to her home which has to be seen to be believed.

© Instagram Courteney's home features a large gate for security

The beachy bolthole has a large plant by the front door and a pergola that looks out on a pool with beachy views. The Ace Ventura star was also seen leaving through a huge charcoal grey gate, providing her home with privacy and security.