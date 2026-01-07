Jennifer Aniston gives off 'Monica' vibes as she becomes a brunette thanks to Courtney Cox

When it comes to hair inspiration, Jennifer Aniston has long reigned supreme. Few things signal true style status like having a haircut named after you – enter The Rachel. The look became a defining icon of the '90s, marked by its choppy layers, voluminous bounce, and caramel highlights.

While Jennifer has experimented with her tresses over the years, ranging from short and choppy cuts to long, layered styles and sleek bobs, few were prepared for her latest teased transformation. The actress has done a full 180, embracing a look reminiscent of Monica from Friends, thanks in part to the influence of Courteney Cox herself.

In a video shared to her own personal Instagram and her haircare brand LolaVie, Jennier responded to a question about her hair color. "Would I ever go brunette? I am brunette," she said.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

The star's Friends co-star Courteney Cox then emerged into the camera frame to playfully tease her pal. "Here, this is what she looks like brunette," said Coutrney as she layered her own dark hair over Jennifer’s head. "It’s not black," she added, before Jennifer replied: "It's dark."

"It’s dark brown," clarified Courtney. "Oh, this is like the Horrible Bosses character I played," said Jennifer, in reference to the 2011 film. "Would I ever go brunette?" repeated Jennifer. “Yes! Well, that was, you saw that answer right? Did that work?"

The actress then called her blonde hair "fake" before concluding the video. In the caption, she penned: "Do blondes *reeeaaalllyyy* have more fun???"

© NBC The cast of Friends

​Tina Mehmi, Rush Artistic Team Member and hair stylist spoke to us to offer an insight into what the actress would look like with brunette hair. "I think Jennifer Aniston would really suit being a brunette!" she shared. "I can envision her with a gorgeous, creamy chocolate brown base with golden highlights blended throughout – of course paying homage to her beachy blonde hue that we all love."

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is known for her blonde hair

"A darker shade would harmonise beautifully with her olive skin tone and golden undertones, making her baby blue eyes really pop! I think she should experiment with it in the future!" she added.

Suzie McGill, Artistic Director at Rainbow Room International also spoke to us about Jennifer's hair game. "Jennifer Aniston's hair has always been known for its warm, natural-looking blonde tones that really suit her complexion," she said. "If she went brunette, a soft, light-to-medium brown would work beautifully; it would give her hair a bit more depth without feeling too heavy, and still keep that relaxed, natural vibe she’s known for".