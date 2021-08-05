Courteney Cox's daughter, 17, wows with unbelievable rendition of Adele song The Friends star shares Coco with David Arquette

Courteney Cox is not the only star in her family – her daughter Coco proved she's just as talented after wowing fans with an incredible rendition of a hit Adele song.

The 17-year-old mesmerised Courteney's followers by performing Chasing Pavements as her mother looked on with pride.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston has the sweetest birthday message for goddaughter Coco

Posting the video on her Instagram account, Courteney accompanied her daughter on the piano while watching the teen belt out Adele's famous lyrics, hitting every note perfectly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courtney Cox's daughter Coco wows with incredible rendition of Adele song

Captioning the clip, Courteney gushed: "I love my Coconut's voice."

Her fans agreed, with one commenting: "I’ll never get over how good she is! She’s my favorite singer!" A second said: "The way you look at her is so awesome!"

A third added: "Coco inherited all of her mother's musical genes," and a fourth wrote: "This made me tear up. So much talent in your family."

MORE: Courteney Cox's workout accident sparks fan reaction

MORE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

Courteney looked on with pride at her talented daughter

Courteney shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette. Coco splits her time between Courteney's Malibu mansion and her dad's family home.

Back in June, both of Coco's proud parents paid sweet tributes to her on social media as she marked her birthday.

The Monica Gellar actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with Coco taken at various stages in her life – from baby to teenager – and wrote: "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

David, meanwhile, shared a sweet video of Coco as a toddler, which also featured Courteney.

Courteney and daughter Coco are incredibly close

Despite Courteney and David no longer being together, the pair have remained on good terms, with the actor opening up about their relationship in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in August.

He explained: "We're friends, and we've communicated a lot because of Coco. We've just had - not an easy time with it, we've just been really open and supportive of each other."

He added: "We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.