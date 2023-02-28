Jennifer Aniston pays heartfelt tribute to Courteney Cox following Hollywood Walk of Fame star The Friends star was also supported by Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox delighted all Friends fans on Monday night as she reunited with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And Jennifer in particular couldn't have been prouder of her friend, sharing an emotional tribute to the mother-of-one on Instagram after the event.

The Morning Show star shared several pictures of the trio at the iconic LA landmark, as well as a picture of them hugging each other in Friends decades beforehand.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow praise Courteney Cox at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Crying!" while another wrote: "Best friend goals." A third added: "I have so many happy tears!"

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Courteney's good friend, Laura Dern, who gave a speech, as well as the star's long-term partner Johnny McDaid, and her daughter Coco Arquette, 18.

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Courteney Cox following her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

ET Online revealed what Jennifer said during the ceremony to her friend. "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters. And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago,' Lisa added, before Jennifer joked: "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."

The Along Came Polly actress added: "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

Jennifer is Courteney Cox's daughter Coco's godmother

Jennifer and Lisa - who have remained close to all their Friends co-stars - ended their speeches in a heartfelt way. Lisa concluded: "Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

Jennifer added: "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you."

