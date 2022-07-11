12 photos that show the Queen's close bond with her grandson Prince William The Duke of Cambridge will one day be King

As Prince William is second-in-line to the throne behind his father, Prince Charles, and as a future King, he holds a special place in the Queen's life.

But the tie between the two royals goes far beyond the realm of their duties, and William and the Queen clearly have a fun and loving relationship that shines through whenever they are together.

Whether they're laughing at an inside joke on the sidelines or stoically sharing the spotlight at an official event, Prince William and the Queen have always shown they have an unbreakable bond.

WATCH: The Queen asks Prince William sweet question during Platinum Jubilee

The Cambridges are even reportedly moving to Windsor this summer to be closer to the Queen, who, at 96, is carrying out fewer engagements due to her ongoing mobility issues and is passing on more duties to Charles and William.

According to a report in The Sunday Times in March 2021, William is said to have grown closer to the Queen and Prince Charles after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals and Prince Andrew's removal from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Let's take a look at the monarch and her grandson's best moments together.

At the end of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, the Queen made a very brief appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. She was joined by her heirs including Charles, William and George, and sweetly turned to her grandson to ask him about the Pageant which she had missed.

"Where were you sitting?" she asked William, to which he replied and pointed: "Over there, in the Royal Box." Following William's indications, the Queen went on to wave in the Royal Box's direction, where her daughter Princess Anne, granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie were sitting alongside their spouses and children, with the exception of baby Sienna, who was absent from the festivities.

Everyone needs a grandma who looks at them like the Queen looks at Prince William! The monarch's adoration for her grandson was clear as she watched the future King at work during a meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at Buckingham Palace in November 2017.

Prince William, far right, couldn't help but crack a smile as he was inspected by his grandmother during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

The monarch certainly loves to make her grandson smile during their chats. The Queen and Prince William traded some animated commentary during the Annual Festival of Remembrance.

The monarch's hands in his, Prince William planted a kiss on his grandmother's cheek after playing in a polo match at Royal Ascot.

Who better to show you the ropes at a royal wedding than the Queen? The monarch pointed out some details to little Prince William after the Duke and Duchess of York's wedding ceremony in 1986.

We wish we could hear this conversation! Prince William made his Granny laugh during a Patron's Lunch celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Returning the favor, Her Majesty made the Duke get the giggles during the pair's hilarious moment during the Buckingham Palace engagement.

On a sunny day at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn in Windsor during the 1980s, the monarch spent some quality time with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Bring your grandmother to work day! Prince William escorted the Queen around the East Anglian Air Ambulance base when she paid him a special visit during his days as a pilot.

Royal accomplishments! The Queen proudly looked on as William held on to his diploma after graduating from the University of St Andrews.

With Prince Charles and Duchess Kate by their sides, the Queen and Prince William shared a moment during the finale of the monarch's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

