Victoria Beckham accidentally reveals Harper's 'nostalgic' childhood habit

Victoria and David Beckham have numerous gorgeous homes filled with luxury pieces, from designer handbags to expensive jewellery. But the former England footballer proved that the things that bring us the most comfort are often things that won't break the bank, as he featured in a new photo on his wife's Instagram on Monday.

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 51, took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband asleep with what appeared to be a Jellycat soft rabbit toy under his head. "All that dancing has worn him out. But how cute does he look sleeping," Victoria penned.

Though the star didn't disclose who the toy belonged to, fans can assume it belongs to their youngest child, 14-year-old Harper as she was pictured publicly with Jellycat bunnies on outings with her parents as a tot. Jellycat, the British brand of soft toys, went viral on TikTok in 2025, with adults also investing in soft toy characters and keyrings to adorn their handbags.

Whichever Beckham the toy may belong to, it's not usual for adults to possess soft toys or keep sentimental toys from their childhood. "We often hold on to soft toys because they act as transitional objects, offering comfort and emotional regulation during times of stress or change, long after childhood," HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist Dr Sasha Hall tells us. "They also carry nostalgic meaning, linking us to memories of safety, attachment figures, and a more predictable sense of self, which can be especially grounding in adolescence and adulthood."

While the bunny could be a relic from Harper's younger years, the 14-year-old is certainly old enough to be part of the Gen Z cohort driving the brand's TikTok fame.

Harper's social media presence

Though Harper makes a frequent appearance on her parents' Instagram accounts, she keeps a low profile in terms of posting her own photos as her Instagram account is private. That said, Harper would have seen the viral Jellycats surge in popularity for herself as she launched her own TikTok account in November 2025.

The youngest of the Beckham brood currently holds a private account and follows just 39 people, only having 13 followers herself. She currently does not have a bio on her profile.

Prior to Harper joining socials, albeit via private accounts, Victoria told Vogue Australia in 2022 of her concerns regarding her daughter's social media presence. "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said.

Victoria also said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."