Watch: Harper Beckham, 14, is a mini Baby Spice as she dances alongside mother Victoria

Harper Beckham, 14, is already turning out to be quite the fashion icon, like both her father, David, and mother, Victoria, always stealing the show in any united family appearance. The glamorous teenager looks incredible every time she steps out, but it's her incredible wavy hair that always catches the eye of Beckham fans. In the trailer for the brand new Netflix documentary about her mother, there's a brief clip in which the younger sister of Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn can be seen dancing alongside Victoria – and Harper's hair has never looked so magnificent. See the video above…

What we know about the Victoria Beckham documentary

The documentary, which is now set to land on the platform on 9 October, comes just two years after her husband gave fans a glimpse into the Beckham family life. Speaking to Bloomberg about the upcoming documentary, Victoria revealed: "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands."

© Getty Images Victoria's new series will air in October

She continued: "I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently, feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

What will be included in Victoria's Netflix documentary?

Though the details have been kept under wraps, we can expect that the documentary will follow Victoria's journey from pop star to fashion designer. However, as production began last year, it's very unlikely that the feud between the Beckhams and Brooklyn will be featured.