Harper Beckham, 14, marks major milestone with TikTok debut – despite mum Victoria's 'worries'

Harper Beckham has finally launched her own TikTok account, just two months after making headlines at the end of September when she created her first social media page, making an Instagram account under the name @harper.

The youngest Beckham sibling currently holds a private account and follows just 36 people, only having nine followers herself, according to the Daily Mail. She currently does not have a bio on her profile.

© Getty Romeo and Harper Beckham appearing at the world premiere for her mother's Netflix series in October 2025

She is also yet to post any public videos, though has featured in a video by her friend, influencer Sadie Lou, in which the two can be seen giggling together on the street.

The Beckhams have famously kept their 14-year-old daughter out of the limelight to protect her from the internet as much as possible until now.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments

Harper Beckham recently joined Instagram

At the end of September, the 14-year-old joined Instagram, also with a private account, and is already verified on that platform too.

Though her TikTok profile bears no bio, her Instagram bio reads: "Yours truly," with emojis, and the words: "Your fav Blonde, LDN / L.A. / MIAMI."

On the platform, she is followed by her parents and two older brothers, Romeo and Cruz, though her eldest sibling Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are yet to follow her on either platform.

Harper Beckham has been kept out of the limelight by her parents

For the majority of her childhood, Harper has been kept out of the spotlight by her parents, both for privacy's sake and to protect her from the Internet in her youth.

However, in recent months, she has been appearing more and more on her family's Instagram stories, and even featured prominently in her mother's titular Netflix documentary series, Victoria.

© Getty Images Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham seen during Paris Fashion Week

It seems that her parents have taken a slight U-turn with allowing Harper to be on social media, as the Daily Mail reported that her parents are fine with it but will supervise her until she is older.

In 2022, Victoria told Vogue Australia: "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry [...] just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes, it really does [concern me]"

"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing," the 51-year-old continued, "but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family, and she surrounds herself with nice friends."