Does Victoria Beckham have a nanny for daughter Harper?

As a mother of four, a fashion designer and former Spice Girl, it may be no surprise to anyone that Victoria Beckham has previously made use of a helping hand when it comes to childcare. But does she have a nanny for her youngest daughter, 14-year-old Harper Seven?

The 51-year-old wife of ex-footballer David Beckham, 50, shares four children with her spouse of over 26 years: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and their only girl, Harper. The couple have been known to employ nannies in the past.

Does Harper Beckham still have a nanny?

While the Beckhams have been open about their struggles when it comes to balancing parenthood and busy, public-facing careers, Victoria has made it clear she was a fairly hands-on mother, and that the family never employed "enormous amounts of staff".

It is unclear as to whether her youngest child is still taken care of by a nanny and it seems less likely as she enters the midpoint of her teenage years. During a chat with Nicole Kidman for Vogue Australia, she described Harper as being independent but still very close to her mum.

She also explained: "We’ve never had an enormous amount of staff, if you like. We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you’re juggling."

The three boys may have flown the nest - Brooklyn for an estranged life with his actress wife Nicola Peltz, 31, Romeo for a luxury flat in London and Cruz to pursue a music career in the UK - but Harper still lives at home with her parents and is very much still at the age where she needs parental guidance.

© Getty Harper is the only Beckham child that still lives at home

Have the Beckhams had nannies before?

Victoria and David have never denied enlisting the help of nannies to raise their children in the past. The two most well-known providers of the family's childcare were a woman named Emily and another named Abbie Gibson.

Emily sadly died in 2022, following which the family posted tributes to their former nanny online, especially Cruz and Romeo. The brothers shared their pain at learning about her death on their Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Victoria and David are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Cruz posted a picture that featured the three younger Beckham siblings posing against a colourful wall with Emily and penned a note across the image that read: "I love you so much Emily. Rest easy. The OG." He also added red love heart emojis and a dove emoji.

Another past nanny was Abbie, who was taken to court by the family for sharing confidential and private information about them after she resigned from her post. She worked for Victoria and David between the years 2003 and 2005.

Two years later, in 2007, People claimed that the family were searching for "a family of four to serve as live-in housekeepers, as well as two nannies" ahead of their move to Los Angeles and David's next big break at LA Galaxy football team.

What has Victoria said about parenting?

The fashion designer and ex-singer has been forthcoming about how challenging she finds balancing her two worlds: work and being a mother. She has often claimed she loves being a mum but finds the "juggling act" a little difficult.

© Getty Images Victoria has opened up about how she struggled to balance motherhood and work

In 2013, she told the Daily Mail: "I don’t know how I do it. It is a juggling act. It’s no different for me than any other mum. But it’s difficult juggling working, having the children, having a husband who travels. I do have a bit of help, I have a nanny, I can’t do it all myself."

The star added: "I really enjoy being a mum, I love them [her children] and I’d do anything for them. But I also love what I do. I think anyone who says it’s easy is lying."