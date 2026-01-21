Victoria Beckham's awkward resurfaced comments on 'very present' parenting

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the United Kingdom's most highly-regarded celebrity couples, and have had one of the most united family images over the last 20 years. However, over the past year, a highly publicised rift between the pair and their eldest son, Brooklyn, has resulted in their family dynamic being thrown under the magnifying glass, especially following the 26-year-old's lengthy statement on the conflict on 19 January.

An old clip of the former Spice Girl speaking about the family dynamic has resurfaced and raised questions about her parenting style. During an appearance on the Today show in October 2022, six months following Brooklyn's wedding and after feud rumours began to rise,she was asked by hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about balancing parenthood with her career, to which she responded: "The kids grow up so quickly, and it's about cherishing every moment.

"We're a very close family, it's all about communication and being present as a parent," Victoria continued. "I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mum is my number one job. They're amazing. They work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and I think that that's what you want as a parent."

The show's hosts then asked her about how she and her retired footballer husband keep their children grounded. The fashion designer explained: "It's about being close and having good family around us, my parents and David's parents. It's about talking to them about everything."

"We always say that this is an environment where we can talk and communicate," she concluded. "We're very, very present. The kids are happy, hard-working, respectful kids and that's what you want."

Over the past 20 years, the Beckham family have always appeared to be incredibly close, constantly posing together for photographs and appearing at each other's public events, which is why the rift has come as such a shock to many.

Brooklyn's rift from the family

On 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham broke the internet when he took to his Instagram stories to share a lengthy statement breaking his silence on a rumoured feud with his parents over the last three years, revealing that he "does not want to reconcile" with them.

In his post, he accused his family of launching "endless attacks," his mother of hijacking his first dance, and much more. He wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," he continued. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.