Julianne Hough calls Derek Hough's wife Hayley a 'miracle' as they share glimpse of post-surgery Christmas

The Hough family is extra thankful this year for their Christmas miracle, with Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert fortunately recovering at home.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and his wife had a turbulent past weeks after Hayley, also a professional dancer, was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel following a performance in Washington D.C. as part of their A Symphony of Dance tour.

She underwent two surgeries as a result, and following a successful craniectomy on Wednesday, the Hough family hugged one another extra tight this Christmas day.

On the 25th, Hayley took to Instagram with a joyful Christmas update in a joint post, sharing a photo of her and Derek sharing a kiss by their tree, where she is sporting green pajamas and a matching silk head scarf.

In the post, she wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!" adding: "Cherishing the greatest gift of all."

She continued: "The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from friends and fans alike, with Derek's sister Julianne Hough writing: "You are our Christmas miracle," as fellow Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro added: "Love you guys. Merry Christmas. Looking great," plus Carrie Ann Inaba also wrote: "So good to see you! Merry Christmas! Sending you so much love."

Others followed suit with: "So glad you guys are safe and together," and: "Merry Christmas and may continued blessed prayers," as well as: "Merry Christmas! Sending you both so much love and continued blessings."

© Instagram Derek previously shared Hayley's Wednesday craniectomy was a success

Derek previously shared an update on his wife's health days before Christmas, following her craniectomy to replace a piece of skull that had been removed during her first surgery.

Sharing a photo where he is leaning on Hayley's hospital bed, he wrote: "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," adding: "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery."

© Instagram The couple were in D.C. when the health scare happened

He went on: "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

© Christopher Polk Derek and Hayley tied the knot in August

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey," he declared, maintaining: "Your support has played a crucial role in getting us here."

He concluded: "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

