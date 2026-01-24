Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos' new beach sparks reaction from younger brother during jaw-dropping vacation

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is living his best life! The actor recently went away on vacation with his famous family, and it looks like a great time was had by all.

Taking to social media, Michael shared a new photo of himself perched on a palm tree deep in thought during a visit to the most incredible looking beach - complete with white sand and a clear blue ocean.

Michael was dressed in a colorful leopard print shirt teamed with black jeans, and was captured with his head in his hands.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's son Michael posed on the beach in a photo from his family's recent vacation

Michael's younger brother Joaquin, 22, responded to the picture, writing: "The thinker," alongside it. The actor's mom also chimed in, simply replying with a love heart emoji.

Michael's younger sister Lola, 24, also posted pictures from the family's trip, which included plenty more beach shots as well as some candid photos of the siblings enjoying martinis together.

© Instagram Michael with his dad Mark Consuelos and brother Joaquin

Kelly and Mark's family are very close and often go away together, especially now that all three of their children live away from home.

Michael lives the closed to Kelly and Mark, and is currently based in Brooklyn, a short subway ride away from their family home in Manhattan.

© Instagram Michael with sister Lola and her boyfriend during their vacation

Joaquin has stayed living in Michigan after graduating from college there in 2025. Lola, meanwhile, lives the furthest away in London, where she is carving out a music career.

Kelly and Mark recently surprised their only daughter by turning up to her gig in the UK's capital on December 12. HELLO! were also in attendance and captioned the special moment.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their children Michael and Lola

Kelly and Mark both stood by the door as they watched Lola perform, both dressed in flat caps to disguise themselves. Lola was understandably left speechless when she realised her parents were in attendance, with the sweet moment captured on camera.

Lola asked her parents how they had arrived at the venue to which Kelly quipped: "An airplane!" "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later told HELLO!

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark with children Lola and Joaquin

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

"I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!"

All three of Kelly and Mark's children are carving out careers in the entertainment industry. Most recently, it was announced that the recent graduate has been cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman.

The production will also star Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, with the opening night taking place on April 9.