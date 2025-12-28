Kelly Ripa's two sons tower over famous parents in rare family photo from tropical beach vacation

Kelly Ripa and her family certainly know how to make memories! The Live co-star and her husband, Mark Consuelos, share three grown-up children, Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, and since becoming empty nesters back in 2021, quality time as a family has always been the number one priority. Over the festive season, Kelly and Mark have managed to fit a lot in, with Kelly sharing several snapshots from the month so far on Instagram on December 26. This has included a whirlwind beach vacation with their children.

In one snapshot, Kelly and Mark posed on the beach at night time with their sons - who are now both taller than their mom and dad. Kelly looked stylish wearing a blue and white print strapless dress, while Michael - an actor - looked cool in a printed shirt and sweatpants. Joaquin - who has been living in Michigan since graduating from college there earlier in 2025 - was dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, while Mark opted for a blue tee and white pants.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa's three children return home for Christmas

While it wasn't revealed where the family were, it's likely they were in Palm Springs - where they have a vacation home. They also own properties in the Hamptons and New York City, their primary residence.

Other pictures from the carousel included one of the couple's daughter, Lola, performing in London. HELLO! were amongst those who attended the intimate gig held in the UK's capital on December 12. What's more, we were there to capture the moment when Lola realised her proud parents were in the audience, having pulled off the "ultimate surprise" for the talented singer. Kelly and Mark both stood by the door as they watched Lola perform, both dressed in flat caps to disguise themselves.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sons Michael and Joaquin towered over their parents as they posed on the beach

Lola was understandably left speechless when she realised her parents were in attendance, with the sweet moment captured in the video above. Lola asked her parents how they had arrived at the venue to which Kelly quipped: "An airplane!"

Later, after Lola left the stage, the family reunited with a group hug that left Lola in tears "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later told HELLO!

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola performing in London - which was attended by HELLO!

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous." "I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!" "I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's children Michael and Lola - who are both talented performers

Kelly and Mark have raised their three children to have an incredible work ethic, despite their privilege. Along with having a singer in the family, they also have two actors. Michael has appeared in shows including Riverdale, where he starred alongside his dad playing a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge. Joaquin, meanwhile, was recently cast in Hulu’s upcoming pilot Foster Dade.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark in London during the holidays

Joaquin, who is represented by CAA & Untitled, is set to portray the character Colby. The official character description reads: "Colby projects confidence and revels in his status as a senior prefect in Brennan House. Obsessed with getting into Brown, he never misses a chance to drop the name for his resume. He kindly offers to show Foster around school, but his true colors reveal a rule-obsessed enforcer with a chip on his shoulder."

As per the synopsis, Foster Dade is "a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality, and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals."