New Yorkers, prepare yourselves, the Consuelos family is taking over Broadway! Mark Consuelos is set to make his own Broadway debut this spring as well.

Mark, 54, and his wife and LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-anchor Kelly Ripa, 55, took to the latest installment of their daytime talk show to break the news that he will make his way back to the stage in just a few short months.

© Getty Images Mark Consuelos will make his Broadway debut this spring

The Riverdale star was newly announced to join the upcoming revival of the Noël Coward play Fallen Angels, joining previously-revealed lead cast members Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara. The show will begin previews on March 27 before opening on April 19, ending its limited engagement on June 7 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

An official logline for the play reads: "Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward's champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere."

© Getty Images He will star in an upcoming revival of the play "Fallen Angels" (pictured here in its 2013 Pasadena Playhouse iteration)

"Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances – with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre's comedy masters."

"As soon as I saw that backstage, it became official in my mind. I started sweating," he admitted to Kelly on the show on Wednesday, January 21. Kelly then confessed that while his anxiety is "kicking in" now, hers did the same when he first agreed to star in the show months ago.

He did share, though, that he was excited to return to the stage after years of TV and film work. Mark previously made appearances in several off-Broadway productions, most notably Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays. However, as the pair later then pointed out, his stage debut couldn't have come at a more awkward time.

"Our youngest son, recent University of Michigan School of Drama graduate, is also going to be on Broadway," the Hope & Faith alum proudly told the studio audience. The couple's youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 22, was announced as one of the cast members for the upcoming revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark His youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, will also be making his Broadway debut at the same time in a revival of "Death of a Salesman"

And both shows are slated to begin in the same time-frame as well. The revival will star Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf in the leading roles. Previews will begin on March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre, and opening night will take place on April 9, just 10 days before Fallen Angels opens with his dad on stage simultaneously. "We're going up against each other," Mark joked.

"So every night, I'm going to have this choice: who do I see tonight? Do I go see my husband, or do I go see my beloved son," Kelly further added, although Mark, always the proud dad, encouraged her to put their son's own Broadway debut first.

"Or do both! Do a matinee, and then at night," he suggested, and the mom-of-three (the couple also share son Michael and daughter Lola) confirmed: "I'm just going to be seeing hella theater!" When their producer Michael Gelman asked why she couldn't book a show too, she retorted: "Would you like me to die of an anxiety attack?"