Kelly Ripa showcases Christmas decorations inside her $27million luxury condo

Kelly Ripa is firmly in the festive spirit, and her latest glimpse inside her beautifully decorated home proves just how much thought she puts into Christmas styling.

The television star has opened the doors to her luxury condo, revealing a series of elegant, whimsical holiday displays that blend classic charm with eye-catching grandeur. "A Christmas carousel from here, there and everywhere. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" Kelly captioned the images posted on Instagram.

One striking vignette features an array of traditional nutcracker figurines arranged atop lush winter greenery.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa shares her gorgeous Christmas decorations on Instagram

The display is layered with frosted pinecones, evergreen branches and warm candlelight, creating a cosy yet theatrical scene that feels straight out of a storybook. The rich reds, blues and gold accents of the nutcrackers add a nostalgic, old-world feel, perfectly balanced by the refined surroundings.

Another standout moment comes in the form of an elaborate gingerbread house display. Crafted with meticulous detail, the oversized festive centerpiece is adorned with candy-style shingles, wreath-trimmed windows and miniature wrapped presents.

© Instagram Kelly's whimsical decorations are stunning

A glowing interior light brings the scene to life, while personalised name plaques across the roof give the display a deeply personal touch - a sweet nod to family at the heart of the holiday season.

Completing the festive tour is Kelly’s breathtaking Christmas tree, which towers elegantly in the living space.

© Instagram Kelly's stunning Christmas tree

Decorated with an abundance of multicoloured lights and eclectic ornaments, the tree sparkles from top to bottom beneath a classic gold star. Framed by tall windows and soft drapery, the tree becomes a true showstopper, filling the room with warmth, colour and unmistakable holiday magic.

Together, the decorations paint a picture of a home that is both luxurious and inviting — a perfect reflection of Kelly’s signature style.

The wife of Mark Consuelos shared a glimpse outside her stunning Manhattan brownstone home last week, as snow fell and dotted the trees lining her street.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three kids

The TV personality posted a clip to Instagram which showed gold and red lanterns hanging from the tree branches and fairy lights wrapped around the trunks, offering a glimpse into a slower side of Kelly's busy life.

In the foreground, Kelly's balcony was decorated with greenery and red Christmas baubles, in preparation for the December 25 holiday. The tune "Skating" by Vince Guaraldi Trio played in the background of the clip, as Kelly's winter wonderland was revealed.

Between one and three inches of snow fell over the weekend in Manhattan, according to ABC7 New York, marking New York City's first major snowfall of the season.

© Instagram Snowfall from their $27million townhouse

Parts of Long Island and New Jersey received up to eight inches of snow, with the weather event sparking chaos at LaGuardia Airport and JFK International Airport.

Kelly's view from her $27 million NYC home was a far cry from this chaos, with the snow falling gently onto the trees and the quiet street below.

The 55-year-old and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have lived in the townhouse for several years, and raised their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, in the space. The couple lived in an Upper West Side apartment after tying the knot in 1996, and relocated to a $9.5 million SoHo apartment in 2005.

"We were living Uptown, then we moved Downtown. Then we moved Uptown for a renovation, back Downtown," Kelly explained on Live with Kelly and Mark, detailing their journey to find their forever home.

During an interview with People, the LIVE with Kelly and Mark hosts revealed that they have an all-black bathroom detailed with black toilet paper to match. "Somebody – as a gift, as a joke – said that you need black toilet paper in this black bathroom," explained the 54-year-old. "And you know what? It actually looks normal because the white toilet paper was the thing that looked really strange."

While Kelly was enthusiastic about the design choice, Mark couldn’t help but voice his disagreement. "I will say, it doesn't feel normal," he shared. "Nobody really uses that toilet," replied Kelly, to which Mark said, "I have." "Well, there you go," added Kelly. "I have not used the black toilet tissue. I just like the way it looks. It blends into the wall."

The couple went on to share that they have even given their dressing rooms on the LIVE set playful nicknames, with Kelly revealing that it was "Mark's idea". "Lucy and Desi," he said. "Desi is the guy's bathroom, Lucy is the girls." "There's like a Lucy and a Desi, and he likes that. So that's what he named our dressing rooms. It's kind of cool," explained Kelly.





Their current abode features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an elevator and a rooftop terrace, and the design is heavily influenced by "a beautiful hotel" in Europe, as Mark shared with Architectural Digest.

"It's sexy, it's peaceful, it's quiet. That was the feeling we were going for," he added. Kelly revealed that she never wanted to leave the house and was ready to grow old there.

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she said. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."

She added: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather for Joaquin Consuelos' graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan, shared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Kelly and Mark's three children have all flown the nest, with Michael living nearby in NYC and Lola in the UK. Joaquin moved out of home in 2021 to attend the University of Michigan and graduated in May 2025.

Kelly and Mark moved in together after meeting and falling in love on the set of daytime soap opera All My Children in 1995. Following their 1996 Las Vegas wedding, the couple moved into an apartment on the Upper West Side at 200 W.60th Street.

In September 2023, Mark shared an Instagram video of him revisiting their first home and while it has been renovated and updated, there are still a few reminders of their time there. "Now, we had this apartment when we were first married, and Kelly was pregnant with Michael," he said. "It was nice back then, but this has obviously all been updated," he added before revealing the large wraparound terrace that boasts incredible views of Manhattan. "The key to this apartment was the outdoor space."