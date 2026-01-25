Cole Hauser makes rare public outing with youngest daughter — photo

Cole Hauser has checked off daddy-daughter date night for the week.

Over the weekend, the Yellowstone actor, 50, stepped out with his daughter Steely Rose, for a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.

The doting dad shares Steely, 13, with his wife Cynthia Daniel, who he married in 2006, and with whom he also shares sons Ryland, 21, and Colt, 17.

After the game, which saw the Lakers, including former Mavericks star Luka Dončić, beat the Dallas team 116-110, Cole took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap sitting courtside with his daughter.

In the photo, he appears wearing an army green button-down shirt paired with black jeans and a baseball cap, while his daughter appears to be wearing a Golden Gate Warriors jersey with Steph Curry's number on it.

"Great night out with my girl!" Cole wrote in his caption, adding: "Thanks @dallasmavs @rogershealy for making it special!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© John Nacion Cole and his wife in November 2024

"What a dream daughter date!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Steely is living her best life!!" and: "Love this so much for both of you!" as well as: "Steely Rose is growing up fast. Beautiful."

Cole is currently working on a Yellowstone spin-off based on his character Rip as well as that of his onscreen wife Kelly Reilley's Beth Dutton, tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be."

© Getty A Beth and Rip Yellowstone spin-off is in the works

The actor behind Carter, Finn, recently confirmed that the show is officially in production, sharing a black-and-white photo of him in a cowboy hat on Instagram and writing: "So it is true!!" It was confirmed last month that his role would not be recast; he joined the original series for its fourth season. In it, Finn's character Carter is a troubled teen who met Beth at the hospital when she was visiting her ailing father, where his own father was dying.

© Instagram The Hauser family

After he loses his father to drug addiction, Beth and Rip take in Carter and give him work on the ranch. Beth is unable to have children due to a forced sterilization, and is initially uninterested in motherhood, however she and Rip eventually develop a strong bond with Carter, who stays with them.

Cole, recently speaking with Fox News Digital shared some new details on the show, first declaring: "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch … That's not the name of it," hinting that the current working title will not stick. However, while the series does not appear to have an official title yet, he nonetheless noted: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years," and emphasized: "Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special."