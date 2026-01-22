Meet 90s star Tiffani Thiessen's actor husband and their two lookalike children

Tiffani has continued to evolve when it comes to getting involved in new industries, therefore, she shifted to cooking. She published her book Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours in 2018.

She explained that through her new role, she is able to also prioritize her life as a mother.

The actress shared with Forbes: "My career has changed. I'm still acting and all that, but I have a whole other side of my career that I have been able to create from the love of food that I have and build a whole separate career and whole other brand."

She continued: "Also, I think too being a mom, my priorities have changed. It's harder for me to take a job that's not in my town. I need to find ways to still make money but also be creative and fulfill in my own way."

Tiffany and Brady also co-authored a children's book titled You're Missing It, which teaches kids how to treasure the present moment instead of getting caught up by technology.

Brady shared with Yahoo Life: "Our book is about a father who's on the phone, and his son is just trying to get him to look up and just not miss the little things, the wonderful things in life. I think sometimes when you see those simple things through the eyes of kids, it's kind of amazing."