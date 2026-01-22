Meet 90s star Tiffani Thiessen's actor husband and their two lookalike children

Saved By The Bell star Tiffani Thiessen has been married for over two decades and the couple have two lookalike children. Learn more about their love and family life below.
Who is Tiffani Thiessen's husband Brady Smith?
Brady Smith started off as a businessman from Houston, Texas with his own illustration and design company, that was fittingly called Brady Smith Creative. He was also an artist who focused on paintings as his medium and he's also shown his work in restaurants and galleries.
He decided to move to Los Angeles to give an acting career a try. He has appeared on CSI Vegas, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Parks and Recreation. The couple also acted together in an episode of the TV series White Collar in 2011.
Their relationship timeline
During Brady's guest appearance on What I Like About You in 2004, Tiffani's previous co-star Jennie Garth introduced the two and they hit it off. The couple got engaged within the same year and they tied the knot a year later.
Brady organized a romantic proposal for Tiffani by creating a heartwarming book titled The Tiffani & Brady Chronicles, which featured endless memories from the couple's adventures together over the years.
He shared with Yahoo!: "Each page was trips we've taken, stuff that we had done together, special sweet moments. And then on the last page, I drew myself down on one knee proposing. And then when she got to that page, she looked up and I got down on one knee and proposed."
They welcomed their daughter Harper Renn Smith in 2010 and their son Holt Fisher Smith in 2015.
Tiffani's take on motherhood
Tiffani has continued to evolve when it comes to getting involved in new industries, therefore, she shifted to cooking. She published her book Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours in 2018.
She explained that through her new role, she is able to also prioritize her life as a mother.
The actress shared with Forbes: "My career has changed. I'm still acting and all that, but I have a whole other side of my career that I have been able to create from the love of food that I have and build a whole separate career and whole other brand."
She continued: "Also, I think too being a mom, my priorities have changed. It's harder for me to take a job that's not in my town. I need to find ways to still make money but also be creative and fulfill in my own way."
Tiffany and Brady also co-authored a children's book titled You're Missing It, which teaches kids how to treasure the present moment instead of getting caught up by technology.
Brady shared with Yahoo Life: "Our book is about a father who's on the phone, and his son is just trying to get him to look up and just not miss the little things, the wonderful things in life. I think sometimes when you see those simple things through the eyes of kids, it's kind of amazing."