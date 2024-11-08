Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser joined by very famous wife for red carpet appearance
Cole Hauser attends the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 © Taylor Hill

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser walked the red carpet for the show's final season on Thursday November 7, and he was joined by his very famous wife, Cynthia Daniel.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" season 5B NYC premiere on November 07, 2024 in New York City© Noam Galai

The actress rocked a gorgeous leather one-shouldered gown with ruched detailing. She accessorized with oversized gold earrings, and kept her blonde hair loose in waves over her shoulder. 

Cole kept it smart and classic with a black suit and black shirt, keeping the top unbuttoned.

Cole Hauser, Cynthia Daniel at the "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on November 7, 2024© John Nacion

Cynthia is best known for starring as Liz Wakefield, one of the twins in Sweet Valley High, the teen drama which ran from 1994 to 1997 across four seasons; her real-life sister, Brittany Daniels, played Liz's sister Jessica.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 © Taylor Hill

Following her success in the comedy-drama, Cynthia later scored roles in The Basketball Diaries and That '80s Show, and the Disney+ adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend the Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City.© Cindy Ord

The couple tied the knot in 2006 but have actually been together for over 20 years, and are also proud parents to their three children Ryland, 18, Colt, 14, and Steely, 10.

Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" season 5B NYC premiere© Noam Galai

The premiere saw the cast of season five turn out at the Museum of Modern Art including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

Cole stars as Rip Wheeler alongside Kelly as his wife Beth, and the fan-favorite couple, who married in the season four finale, will be leaning on one another as they navigate troubled waters.

Rip and Beth cuddled up in Yellowstone © Shutterstock

Speaking about Rip's dynamic with Beth, Cole had previously teased: "You're going to see a side of Rip you haven't seen."

"He's running the ranch, being supportive of Beth, helping Kayce, doing all the things that John would want," Cole told TVLine of what fans can expect in season five. "He takes the responsibility very seriously, and I love that about this year for him."

Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner in Yellowstone© Paramount

Yellowstone was set to end at the end of season five however in August 2024 it emerged that Cole and Kelly were in talks to headline future seasons.

One person who will not appear in future episodes, however, is Kevin Costner who will also not appear in the fifth season after reports of a falling out with showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone© Paramount

"If you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong," Kevin said on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars.

"I did not initiate any of those things. They did. They were doing a tap dance… I don't know why they didn't stick up for me… I left my movie to be on time for them for 5B. I left exactly when they wanted, and it made it hard on me. It turns out they didn't have the scripts for 5B."

