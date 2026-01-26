Inside Alex Honnold's family life — and his extraordinary living situation for over a decade

Alex Honnold broke records on Sunday, January 25, 2026 with his free solo climb of the Taipei 101 tower in Taiwan, all 508m (aka 1667 feet) of it.

The 40-year-old rock climber now holds the record for the tallest free solo urban climb, doing his ascent with no ropes or safety gear. The entire spectacle was broadcast on Netflix for their special Skyscraper Live, which captured his 90-minute rise to the top (literally!).

And the climb was capped off in the most touching manner – waiting for Alex at the top of the Taipei 101 tower, once the world's tallest building, was his wife Sanni McCandless. At one point, while near the 50th floor, he even stopped to wave to Sanni from the window.

Alex isn't the only outdoor-minded member in his family either, with his wife and their kids equally as enthusiastic about living life on the edge. Here's all you need to know about Alex's family life and how he's living on the edge in more ways than one…

© Getty Images Who is Alex Honnold's wife Sanni McCandless? Sanni McCandless Honnold was born in Washington state before moving to North Carolina as a pre-teen. While she had a love for the outdoors at a young age, going hiking and camping with her family, it wasn't until she moved back to Washington after college that she found rock climbing. Sanni is an avid climber as well, which is how she first bonded with her future-husband (more on that in a bit). She first started in tech, working at an energy efficiency-focused tech startup in Seattle before she decided to take a break and embark on a year-long rock climbing trip around the world.

© Getty Images She then became certified as a life coach, which is what she primarily does now. "My coaching practice has a strong emphasis on value‑alignment, mindset, and communication," her website reads. Sanni was also featured in the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, started an outdoor retreat brand called Outwild, and is currently also writing a book titled The Holding Pattern.



© Getty Images Alex and Sanni's relationship Sanni met Alex back in 2015 at a book signing and talk he was hosting. "I hadn't known a single thing about him, but after listening to him speak, I decided he was cute and funny, so I left my phone number on the table as I walked away," she wrote in an essay for Outside. "A few weeks later, we went on our first date." On Christmas day 2019, Alex shared on Instagram that the couple were engaged. Less than a year later, in 2020, they tied the knot, with Alex describing it on social media as a "small family ceremony on the lake."

© Instagram Their family In 2022, Alex and Sanni welcomed their first daughter, June. And in 2024, their second daughter, Alice, was born. "We had decided we wanted our kids to be close together in age and had been trying for a few months," Sanni told People. "We were very happy when we got the good news!"

