Meet Carrie Underwood's husband and kids: all about her marriage and family life

Carrie Underwood may pack her schedule with plenty of concerts and Grand Ole Opry appearances and Las Vegas residencies, but at the end of the day, family is what's most important.

When she is not off touring, the "Before He Cheats" singer is based in Tennessee, where she lives on a 400-acre farm in Franklin.

There, she lives with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah Michael, nine, and Jacob Bryan, five.

And though she typically keeps her kids and family life out of the spotlight, she has given glimpses of their daily life and hobbies.

Below, read on for everything to know about the Fisher-Underwood family.

The American idol judge met her husband in 2008

Carrie and Mike, a former hockey player from Canada, met in 2008, when she was 25 and he was 28, three years after she won her season of American Idol. They were set up by her bassist at the time, Mark Childers.

Though their relationship was long distance at the beginning, by December 2009, they were engaged, and they tied the knot on July 10, 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia. The following year, they set down roots in Nashville when Mike was traded to the Nashville Predators, for whom he played until 2018.

They have two kids

Carrie first became a mom In February 2015, when she welcomed her first child with Mike, Isaiah Michael.

"Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born on February 27," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

Though Carrie typically keeps the kids out of the spotlight, after tagging along on her many tours, they are somewhat aware of their mom's fame, she's said, and Isaiah has even taken after her already.

When he was just five years old, Isaiah made his singing debut, lending his voice for "Little Drummer Boy" for Carrie's Christmas album, My Gift.

Carrie and Mike became parents all over again in January 2019, when they welcomed son Jacob Bryan. "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," she shared on Instagram at the time.

Little Jacob arrived after a difficult fertility journey for Carrie and several miscarriages, and when he rang in his second birthday, she wrote on Instagram: "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you."

The family enjoys fishing and hunting

The Fisher-Underwoods are a sporty family, and Carrie has often shared photos of her kids playing baseball or fishing in their lake.

Mike is also an avid hunter, plus he and Carrie have previously shared photos of their date nights at the gun range.

They live on a massive farm

Carrie and Mike have lived on their 400-acre Franklin farm since 2011. Carrie is an avid gardener, and back in 2023, she did an epic remodel of her backyard to include a greenhouse and chicken coup.

The home did suffer a setback in 2024 however, after her garage caught on fire, though fortunately no one was hurt.