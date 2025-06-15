Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow's racy new look gets a reaction out of daughter Apple Martin — watch
The GOOP founder shares her daughter Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's "boyfriend breakfast" videos have become a staple of her social media presence, documenting her best efforts to prepare gourmet home meals for her husband Brad Falchuk.

For her latest stab at breakfast, however, a Tuscan-inspired sausage skillet, the actress, 52, went balls to the wall and gave cooking chic a new look.

Check out Gwyneth's new take on kitchen attire in her latest "boyfriend breakfast" in the video below…

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow goes topless for new "Boyfriend Breakfast" video

Wearing simply a pair of frilly shorts and a pair of slippers, and going completely topless, certainly got a reaction out of the star's fans, with even Jennifer Garner chiming in with: "Can I be your boyfriend?"

Others reacted with comments like: "A naked Hook, clever," as well as the quippy: "I make breakfast the same way only I raise the shades so I could give my neighbor a treat."

However, another one to react was none other than her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple. The 21-year-old commented: "Did I steal your shirt by accident or…," which her mom simply responded to with a crying-laughing emoji. Gwyneth and Chris also share a son, Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow in the middle of cooking husband Brad Falchuk a "boyfriend breakfast," shared on Instagram© Instagram
Gwyneth's risqué look in the kitchen even got a quip from her daughter Apple

The "boyfriend breakfast" has become a tradition of sorts in the GOOP founder's family, which began back when she first started dating the Glee co-creator, 54.

"Making food and giving through food is part of my love language," Gwyneth previously wrote for a blog on her website. "I've always cooked for my friends and my kids, and I love to do it for Brad, too, so our 'boyfriend breakfasts' are something of a sacred tradition between us at this point."

Looking back on how it all began, she recalled: "Sometimes neither of us had our kids on Saturday mornings, so it became a thing, and both of us still relish the energy it brings to our relationship." 

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk pose for a selfie at a game, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The actress has frequently documented her breakfasts for her husband Brad

"Even when I'm not eating (I like intermittent fasting some mornings), I really enjoy the act of cooking — and cooking specifically for him."

Gwyneth also challenged the idea of cooking for her partner as being inherently "anti-feminist" and seen as "subservience," adding to it: "Those biases and assumptions need reexamining."

"What's actually anti-feminist, at this point, is prescribing what feminism is — including looking down on domesticity. I believe in a version of feminism where every person can express the traditionally 'feminine' aspects of themselves as they see fit. It nurtures me — and nurtures many people, of all genders — to nurture."

Still from a video shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram summer 2024 in which she is with her daughter Apple and son Moses© Instagram
Gwyneth shares her kids Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

"For me, it's not anti-feminist to serve; it's an act of service that's about seeing the other person and understanding their needs," she continued. "It brings a particular energy and intimacy to a relationship. Cooking is also, for me — and I think many type A people — relaxing and grounding."

The Iron Man star also explained that she found that embracing the more "old-fashioned" balances helped her find a shift between the driven side of herself and one that was much "softer."

The couple married in 2018© Getty Images
"I've always cooked for my friends and my kids, and I love to do it for Brad, too."

She detailed: "I thought a lot about that balance as we filmed the couples in Sex, Love & goop on Netflix: Shifting to a softer, regenerative aspect of yourself can change the way you relate to your partner. You access that aspect through sexuality, of course, but I find I can also access a similar kind of energetic shift through cooking."

