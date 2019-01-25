12 Photos | Beauty

Pregnant royals during their third trimester - Meghan, Kate and Princess Diana's final big bump moments

Pregnant royals during their third trimester - Meghan, Kate and Princess Diana's final big bump moments
Pregnant royals during their third trimester - Meghan, Kate and Princess Diana's final big bump moments

Proof that Meghan Markle isn't slowing down as she enters her 3rd trimester
After watching Duchess Meghan's beautiful bump grow since the announcement of her pregnancy in October last year, there's not long to go until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first child into the world. In fact, Meghan will no doubt be making her final outing with her big baby belly over the next month or so. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the final photographs taken of other royal mothers, before they next introduced us to their little princes and princesses…

Duchess Kate and her first son Prince George 

Royal fans were absolutely over the moon when the Duchess of Cambridge announced her first pregnancy with Prince William in December 2012. Kate made her last public appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 15 June 2013. The Duchess looked radiant, dressed in powder pink, as she smiled alongside her husband William. Just over a month later, on 22 July 2013, the newly-weds welcomed little Prince George into the world.

Princess Diana and her first son Prince William

This beautiful photograph of the Princess of Wales showed Diana looking radiant in a flowing, baby pink dress, which draped around her heavily pregnant bump. Diana was at a polo match with Prince Charles in June 1982. Later in that same month, the couple introduced their first son Prince William to the world.

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara

Princess Anne looked incredibly chic as she and her husband Mark Phillips attended a Great Somerford Church in Wiltshire with Mark's mother Anne Phillips on 6 May 1981. Looking at this photograph, the Princess looked totally at ease about giving birth to her daughter Zara just nine days later.

Duchess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte

Kate kept her little Princess in a stylish bump, wearing a Hobbs Dalmatian dress that she also favoured during her pregnancy with George. She looked beautiful as she attended one of her final engagements while pregnant, which was a visit to the Turner Contemporary art gallery in Margate on 11 March 2015. A couple of months later, on 2 May, Charlotte was born.

The Duchess of York and her first daughter Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson stayed comfortable yet chic in a polkadot dress paired with flat shoes at a polo match, while heavily pregnant with her first baby on 10 July 1988. She welcomed her first daughter, Princess Eugenie, just under a month later on 8 August.

The Queen and her fourth child Prince Edward

How glamorous did the Queen look while six months pregnant with her fourth child, Prince Edward? Her Majesty looked happy and confident as she left Burlington House after seeing a preview of the winter exhibition 'Goya And His Times' at the Royal Academy - one of her final public appearances before Edward's arrival

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor

Sophie opened Childline's New Counselling Centre and offices on her final outing on 6 November before giving birth to Lady Louise Windsor just two days later. Yep, two! How amazing did she look? 

Duchess Kate and her third son Prince Louis

The Duchess once more made being heavily pregnant look like a breeze as she attended the Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre on 22 March. She even managed to walk around in heels! Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, a month later on 23 April.

Zara Phillips and her first daughter Mia 

Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall announced said hello to their first child, Mia, on 17 January 2014. Zara kept her big bump warm in a woollen coat as she made one of her last public outings at the International at Cheltenham Racecourse on 13 December 2013 - just a month before the big day.  

Princess Diana and her second son Prince Harry

Diana gave a lesson on how to dress a seriously glamorous bump while six months pregnant. The Princess draped her bump in a silky Catherine Walker gown while at a film premiere in June 1984. Just three months later, she gave birth to her second son Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan and her first child

Nearly 35 years later, it's nearly time for Harry to welcome his own child with Meghan. The Duchess's bump looked magnificent in navy sequins as she attended the Cirque du Soleil in January 2018.

