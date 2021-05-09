Pregnant Meghan Markle stuns in floral silk dress for rare appearance at music concert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on Saturday night as she made a virtual appearance at the VAX Live concert in Los Angeles.

Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her baby daughter, looked as glamourous as ever for the event, wearing a stunning floral-print shirt dress from Carolina Herrera styled with delicate gold jewellery.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal baby's gender!

The Duchess wore her loosely curled hair swept to the side and kept her makeup minimal, sporting a subtle smokey eye paired with a coral blush and a natural pink lip to compliment her vibrant red outfit.

Meghan, who continues to advocate strongly for gender equality accessorised the elegant look with a 'Woman Power' charm necklace and Cartier's 'Love' yellow gold bracelet, and looked absolutely sensational for the rare appearance.

The Duchess made a virtual appearance at Vax Live

The Los Angeles event was hosted by singer Selena Gomez, and saw performances by Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R and Dave Grohl among others. During her on-screen segment in her role as campaign chair at the concert, Meghan told viewers: "This year has been defined by communities coming together, tirelessly and heroically, to tackle Covid-19. We've gathered here tonight as the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward."

Her husband Prince Harry, who is also a campaign chair for the mission to provide vaccine equity for all, made an in-person appearance at the event and took to the stage to deliver a three-minute speech.

Prince Harry attended the concert in person

The Duke was greeted by the crowd at LA's So-Fi Stadium with a standing ovation, and spoke about the importance of making access to vaccines borderless.

Addressing the frontline workers in attendance, Harry said: "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all, and you served and sacrificed yourselves with bravery.

"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere, we cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The virus does not respect borders, access cannot be determined by geography. It must be a basic right for all."

