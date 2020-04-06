The most eco-friendly and soothing baby care routine for your little one In partnership with Burt's Bees

They may be mini, but babies have a big impact on the environment. Thankfully, raising an eco-friendly little one has never been easier, and there are small but mighty steps you can take to give them a green start in life – and there's no better place to start than with their skincare. We've taken out the guess work with the ultimate eco-friendly and soothing baby care routine that is good for both your bubs and the planet.

Step 1: Bathing

Your baby doesn't need the same level of cleansing that you do, but at bath time, keep things as gentle as possible. HELLO! Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly, who is a big advocate for sustainable and natural baby care, swears by Burt's Bees Baby Shampoo & Body Wash for her daughters, Olive, 4 and Sybil, two months.

Baby Shampoo & Body Wash, £7.99, Burt's Bees

"The Burt's Bees Baby Shampoo & Body Wash foams naturally (it doesn't contain a chemical foaming agent, but soy proteins to cleanse instead) so I can lather up Olive's long hair and it's also gentle enough to massage Sybil's scalp. I always think of bath time as a chance to reset after a long day, and a soak seems to lift everyone's spirits – so this tear-free formula is a must."

Step 2: Skin care

Keeping baby's skin hydrated is a must, especially in colder months or when the central heating is cranked up. A good rule of thumb is to find a lotion without parabens, phthalates or petrolatum and one that has a high percentage of natural ingredients, like buttermilk, shea butter or sunflower seed oil. For sustainability, try a product that offers long-lasting moisture, so you use less of it over time, like Burt's Bees Baby Original Lotion.

Nourishing Lotion, £8.99, Burt's Bees

Step 3: Baby massage

Babies love a gentle, soothing massage, which you can do apres-bathtime or anytime of the day. Charlotte recommends using Burt's Bees Baby Natural Nourishing Baby Oil to massage your baby with. "It smells really fresh and uplifting – and it's 100% natural. I massage it onto my skin too because it's packed full of antioxidants.

Nourishing Baby Oil, £9.95, Burt's Bees

"I really recommend baby massage. It's calming and encourages lots of cooing, but also aids digestion and I think massage helped both of my girls to sleep more soundly."

Step 4: Nappy care

Midwives recommend using cotton wool and water for nappy changes for the first few weeks of your baby's life – it really is the most natural way to cleanse your baby's delicate skin. Swap cotton wool for gentle terry cloths, which won't end up in landfill. When do you want to introduce wipes and creams, those with natural ingredients and are bio-degradable should be top of your list.

Nappy rash, though, is a common occurrence for all babies, no matter how careful and diligent you may be. "Even though I pat Sybil's skin with a towel after wiping her bottom, it can still appear red and sore from time to time," says Charlotte. "The Burt's Bees Baby Diaper Ointment absorbs any residual wetness and it contains shea butter and lavender oil to soothe skin."

Baby Diaper Ointment, £8.65, Burt's Bees

What's more, the packaging is made from TerraCycle properties, so can be recycled at special TerraCycle recycling points too.

Step 5: Clothing

One thing that can have a big impact on your baby's skin is their clothing. It can be an irritant and cause rashness or dryness, so treat their clothing as if you would their skin - with care. Stick to soft organic cottons, and use skin-kind washing powders and liquids that are non-bio, fragrance-free and void of chemicals or harsh ingredients.

