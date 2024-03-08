Carrie Johnson's birth stories with sons Wilfred, Frank and her rainbow baby Romy

Carrie Johnson shares three children with her husband Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister and the family live in the idyllic Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The couple's children are three-year-old son Wilfred, daughter Romy, two, and baby boy Frank, who we often see photos of on Carrie's Instagram page.

Carrie, 35, and Boris, 59, announced their engagement back in 2020 while Boris was running the country and announced their first pregnancy in February 2020.

WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie announce the birth of their first child

Read on to discover more about Carrie's births…

Carrie’s birth of her first child Wilfred

Carrie and Boris welcomed their first baby, a little boy named Wilfred, on 29 April 2020.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed that they were parents to a "healthy baby boy" who was born "at a London hospital earlier this morning".

They added: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

© ADRIAN DENNIS Carrie shares her children with Boris

There were no details of the baby's weight, exact location or time of the birth, although Boris is thought to have been present at Wilfred's arrival.

The couple had been through a tough time together prior to the birth, as Boris has been extremely unwell with covid, spending three nights in intensive care and Carrie had also experienced symptoms and taken to bed for a week.

Downing Street announced that Boris would take a "short period" of paternity leave at some point later that year, due to his commitments leading the country through the pandemic.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson with her newborn baby Wilfred

Carrie’s birth of her second child Romy

Boris and Carrie welcomed their second child, a daughter named Romy, in December 2021

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

Carrie announced her pregnancy back in July 2021 on Instagram, however, in a heartbreaking confession, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage and that Romy would be her rainbow baby.

She wrote: "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

Carrie’s birth of her third baby Frank

Carrie's third baby Frank arrived in July 2023, with the radiant mum sharing a sweet photo of her son with her Instagram followers.

In one photo. the doting mum cradled newborn Frank in a cream blanket, and another snap showed the baby boy sleeping in his cot. One cute photo saw Frank's older brother, Wilfred, tucking his younger sibling in for a nap.

© Instagram Carrie welcomed her third baby in May 2023

In a loving caption, the mum-of-three penned: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am."

She then teased her husband, known for his love of classic literature: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

© Instagram Carrie with baby Frank and daughter Romy

Carrie continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.

"Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."