Royal baby! Lady Kitty Spencer secretly gives birth to daughter with surprise reveal on Mother's Day

Congratulations are in order for Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of Princess Diana and Earl Spencer, who revealed she has become a mother for the first time in a surprise announcement on Mother's Day.

The model, 33, who has been married to South African-British businessman Michael Lewis, 63, since 2021, took to Instagram to welcome her daughter to the world after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

She wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Lady Kitty's low-key pregnancy announcement was met with an outpouring of love from her sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, who rushed to the comments.

"The most perfect angel in the world," penned Amelia, while Eliza echoed with a gushing post: "My perfect little Niece."

Lady Kitty got engaged to billionaire fashion mogul, Michael, in 2019. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Rome with a glittering guest list.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Kitty Spencer chose to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight

Their nuptials took place at Villa Aldo Brandini, a spectacular 17th Century Italian mansion with breathtaking views across Rome, with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana behind the exceptional bridal couture worn by Lady Kitty on the day.

Lady Kitty's wedding gown was a spectacular, head-to-toe lace dress with a Victorian-inspired collar, dramatic shoulders and cascading veil.

"For the main dress [Lady Kitty Spencer] wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure," Dolce & Gabbana's ateliers told Tatler.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce.

Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."