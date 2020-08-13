The 6 reasons why you'll love medical-grade skincare

Medical-grade skincare can be used by anyone who wants to achieve dramatic aesthetic results, whether that’s the improvement of the appearance of a skin concern or a healthy, radiant complexion – think action against ageing, busting acne once and for all and triumphing over hyper-pigmentation. But if you still need more reasons to become a convert, then you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve rounded up six of the best benefits of using medical-grade skincare, with expert tips from a dermatologist…

1. Skincare results are quicker

Medical grade skincare is formulated by highly experienced physicians, biochemists and chemical engineers to target skin conditions and restore skin health in a major way. This means they pack a punch and results can be achieved super quickly. The activity that medical grade skincare can generate in the skin means it must be purchased under the professional care of a skincare expert, who will ensure you’re using the right products in the right way. With a personalised medical skincare routine, you may notice results in as little as 6 – 8 weeks. Yes, we’re serious!

Speaking about why only skincare with high-quality ingredients yields quicker results, Consultant Dermatologist Dr Helen Robertshaw of Southface Dermatology Clinic, who works with medical-grade skincare brand AlumierMD, explained that it’s all to do with the ingredient percentages used within each product.

As Helen advises, “research studies define what percentages of ingredients in a final product are effective. As a physician practising evidence-based medicine, I only want to use products in a percentage dilution that are proven and that will provide results for my patients. For example, we know that retinol is great for its anti-ageing benefits but if it is used in a form that is too dilute then it is not going to give the results we want.”

Retinol Resurfacing Serum 0.25, from £69.50, AlumierMD

2. Skincare results are longer-lasting

As Helen explains, "the skin is a complex organ and acts as a robust waterproof barrier to external elements. Our skin doesn’t absorb everything we place onto its surface – if that were the case, it would absorb all our makeup, washes and products.” Due to the depth of research that medical-grade skincare brands commit to product development, they can often utilise intelligent delivery systems that assist the ingredients in getting to where they need to go. Furthermore, they are formulated with bioavailable ingredients, which can be used immediately by the body and are able to have an active effect in the skin.

The combination of delivery systems and bioavailable ingredients means medical grade skincare can deliver longer-lasting aesthetic results. This is particularly important to bear in mind when purchasing products with active ingredients like Vitamin C. Helen advises that “pure Vitamin C is known for its multiple anti-ageing, antioxidant and skin brightening effects – but not all Vitamin C products are created equal or have the ability to penetrate as deep into the skin as we want them to. For the best bioavailability and therefore longer-lasting results, Vitamin C needs to be in the bio-available form, L-ascorbic acid, ideally at 15% strength and in a solution with a pH of less than 3.5– all of which AlumierMD has managed to achieve in the EverActive C&E™ + Peptide.”

EverActive C&E™ + Peptide, from £149, AlumierMD

3. Medical-grade skincare is surprisingly affordable

There is a misconception that medical-grade skincare is expensive, but the reality is that investing in it will likely save you money in the long run. How? Firstly, while you may have to pay a little more upfront, using medical-grade skincare that is tailored specifically to your concerns means you’ll get the visible results you’ve been seeking. Furthermore, because they are highly concentrated with active ingredients, you only need to use a small amount of each product to get results. Therefore, medical-grade skincare products may last up to 3 months so you could be replacing your skincare less often (trust us: your credit card will thank you).

Secondly, you’ll be building up your skin health so much so by using medical-grade skincare, that you will hopefully prevent future skin issues from occurring. Therefore, you won’t need to have aggressive (and often costly) treatments in order to resolve them.

And finally, many skincare clinics offer great deals such as free skincare consultations which you should take up! For example, some clinics that stock AlumierMD offer free consultations that can be done in person or via video call. The easiest way to book is to visit the 'find a professional' page on the AlumierMD website. Here, you simply enter your address or postal code and you’ll be shown the three closest AlumierMD skincare professionals within your area.

4. Medial-grade skincare products can be clean, too

As Dr Helen reveals, “dermatologists have known for many years the skin problems caused by some ingredients. Now science has highlighted the toxicity of them, too, the general public is becoming more aware that a lot of ingredients found in traditional skincare products (face washes, lotions, sunscreen, etc) have been linked to health issues.”

A key benefit of using certain medical-grade skincare brands is that their products are often made with the highest quality of ingredients, at the right concentrations and with their clients’ safety in mind. For example, as Dr Helen tells us, “the ingredients AlumierMD have chosen to exclude include parabens, sulphates, artificial fragrance, dyes and chemical sunscreen filters. As a skin cancer specialist, I recommend to all my patients of any age to use physical sunscreens as evidence clearly shows the toxicity of many chemical sunscreens. By using products from a skincare brand that is open about its ingredients and results – it takes the confusion and worry out of which products to buy.”

Sheer Hydration SPF40 Untinted, from £37.50, AlumierMD

5. You’ll be underneath the care of a licensed skincare professional

The beauty of buying certain from medical-grade skincare brands, like AlumierMD, is that you shop directly underneath the care of a licensed skincare professional. This means that you’ll only be recommended products that are suitable to your needs and ideal aesthetic outcomes, so you don’t end up wasting time and money on products that aren’t right for you.

Another plus side of supported shopping is that your skincare professional will constantly be monitoring and adjusting your skincare regime based on your progress (and trust us – there will be big progress). In fact, AlumierMD have a handy digital recommendation pad online, which allows you to see personalised product recommendations from your aesthetician. What a game-changer!

6. Buying medical-grade skincare is super convenient

With advancements in technology and online shopping, buying medical-grade skincare has never been easier or more convenient. When you notice your product is running low, you can either pop into your nearest skincare clinic to pick up another, or order online with delivery coming straight to your door. Either way, you are supporting a local business in the process! Dreamy.

