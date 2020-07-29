Hannah Martin is one of the most respected make-up artists on the British beauty circuit, and she's even worked closely with the royal family. Back in 2018, Hannah used her talents to create Princess Eugenie's bridal makeup for the royal wedding at Windsor Castle - and now, in an exciting new development, she has launched her own collection. Partnering up with ByMe, Hannah carefully curated a glow-giving collection and it has proven to be so popular the exclusive makeup set sold out in minutes - the power of a beauty expert, hey? While we all wait for a re-stock, you'll be pleased to know that Hannah has given HELLO! her top tips for achieving glowing beautiful skin! You might want to bookmark this page...

Hannah has previously worked with Princess Eugenie

Hannah told us: "Getting your glow on never fails to boost your mood and the great thing is any skin type can perfect the look with the help of a few skincare and makeup tips."

1. Drink up

"Yes guys and girls, water! Water is the number one glow enhancer on the market. Drink plenty of water and your skin will brighter and more radiant and trust me, you’ll feel good too."

2. A good essence in your skincare regime

"I’m a huge believer in essence to help me glow. When maybe we used to rely on Toner as a final stage skin cleansing, essence is the first step in skin hydrating. Packed with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, essences saturate the skin with moisture and lock it in place whilst also prepping the skin to hold whatever skincare products you apply on top. My faves are Shiseido Treatment Softener, Bioeffect EGF Essence and La Mer Treatment Lotion."

Bioeffect EGF Essence, £83, LookFantastic

3. Vitamin C

"Vitamin C is a must for anyone wanting to help their skin glow. This powerful antioxidant helps skin look brighter, feel smoother and fights off damaging free-radicals. I use Vitamin C serums in the morning, like the Drunk Elephant C-Firma, after my essence."

Drunk Elephant C-Firma serum, £67, Cult Beauty

4. Moisturisor

"Of course moisturiser is going to help you glow! If you plump your skins surface layer with adequate water and oil it will look and feel its best as well as prep your skin for makeup. If your skin is on the oily side then a lightweight, water-based moisturiser is best like Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream but for dry skins, richer creams like Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream or Weleda Skin Food will banish those dehydrating lines and leave your skin looking supple and fresh."

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, from £20, Cult Beauty

5. An illuminating product

"Now if for whatever reason your skin is still feeling a little lacklustre then panic not-there are some excellent illuminators hart can help you cheat that glow before you’ve even done any makeup! I love to use a little Becca Backlit Priming Filter or Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser to instantly get that longed-for radiance to my, and my clients' skin. The soft pearl particles help to bounce and relict light giving your skin that lightly from within radiance."

Becca Backlit Priming Filter, £28, Cult Beauty

6. A moisturising base

"Choosing moisturising base makeup can ensure your glow lasts. I love the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser and Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue for exactly that-A bit of pigment, just enough coverage and the all-important glow-boosting moisture. If you have any areas of concern like redness, pigmentation or blemishes then use a little concealer to add coverage."

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £35, Cult Beauty

7. Use blush

"Blush is one of my all-time favourite items of makeup because it makes everyone look healthier! The ByMe blush is infused with all kinds of goodness to get your skin glowing: pomegranate which is rich in antioxidants, ginger to help detox the skin, propolis to revitalise and coconut oil to give a smooth finish not to mention pigment to give the skin that soft flush my favourite being the Margarita Peach."





ByMe Margarita Peach Blush, £18, MyBeautyBrand

8. Get your shimmer on

"Highlighter over the highest points of your face is key to getting your glow on. A dusting of the ByMe Maria Honey Gold Sheer Brilliance Highlighter over the top of your cheekbones, temples, brow bone, inner corner of the eye, nose and cupids bow and WOW-you’ll need no extra help to glow! Use as much or as little as you like depending on your preferences. If you want a more subtle look then simply dust a little over your cheeks before you apply your blush so you have the softest of glows coming through your cheeks."





ByMe Maria Honey Gold Sheer Brilliance Highlighter, £18, MyBeautyBrand

9. Use some glitz

"I love a touch of glitter when I’m getting my glow on. It just makes me feel good! I’m not taking kids craft set glitter, I’m talking grown up, finely milled sparkle like the ByMe Kate Pearl Gold Total Colour Eye paint. Press a little over your lids and even over the top of your cheeks for the most delicate of glistening sparkle."

10. Use a setting spray

"To complete your glow up why not finish your makeup with an illuminating setting spray like the Iconic London Prep Set and Glow. Not only will your makeup stay in place but you’’ be sure to keep your glow on for as long as you do."

Iconic London Prep Set and Glow, £22, Cult Beauty

