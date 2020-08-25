Vitamin C is a super skin serum - here's 5 reasons to add it into your beauty routine

One of the most celebrated ingredients in medical-grade skincare is vitamin C, and for good reason. Trust us, you need a vitamin C serum in your bathroom cabinet.

Dubbed the holy grail of vitamin ingredients, the benefits of using vitamin c are plentiful and backed by decades of research. The multiple dermatological benefits of vitamin C include brightening dull skin and improving fine lines and wrinkles, as well as refining skin texture and acne scarring. Discover the best reasons to add vitamin c into your skincare routine, and what you need to know before you buy one, below.

1. Vitamin C defends skin against free radical damage

Free radicals exist in our environment (think pollution, nutrition, alcohol, smoking, sunlight), and can impact your skin, causing premature ageing. Vitamin C is known to dermatologists as the ‘master’ antioxidant as it has the highest potential to neutralise damaging free radicals amongst its antioxidant counterparts. This makes it THE ingredient to arm yourself with in the fight against the signs of environmental ageing. Its ability to protect your skin cells allows them to maintain optimum cellular health and performance, resulting in a more youthful, radiant appearance.

2. Vitamin C boosts collagen synthesis

Collagen keeps your skin looking youthful and plump, by helping to prevent and reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles, acne scarring and uneven skin texture. Although it’s naturally produced by the body, your collagen production starts to deplete by approximately 1% year on year after your early twenties. The good news is that you can assist the production of collagen with a little help from vitamin C which works to boost collagen synthesis for firmer, plumper, more youthful skin. Without it, your body wouldn’t be able to produce collagen at all!

3. It can help target and reduce the appearance of hyper-pigmentation

Using a vitamin C serum in your daily skincare regime can help to brighten your complexion, reduce the appearance of hyper-pigmentation and even your skin tone. Triple win!

4. Vitamin C helps to improve skin health

Your skin health can be negatively affected by many external factors, as well as hereditary factors. Skin inflammation is very closely linked with ageing. As an anti-inflammatory, vitamin C helps to combat the visible signs of ageing and improve the appearance of rosacea by calming stressed, aggravated skin. Cool, right?

5. It can improve skin hydration

Surprisingly, vitamin C can give your skin a long-term hydration boost. Unlike hyaluronic acid, which works to temporarily plump the skin, vitamin C is known to support the skin’s hydration production for long-term, visible results. So long, dehydrated skin!

What to look for when buying a vitamin C serum

There is lots to consider when buying a vitamin C serum, especially if you want to invest in one that will stay fresh, active and produce the best aesthetic results for you. Medical-grade skincare brand AlumierMD has done extensive research into the matter. The brand’s Medical Communications Manager, Victoria Hiscock, told HELLO! about the most important thing to note about vitamin C serums: “Not all vitamin C formulas are equal and able to deliver on the multiple dermatological benefits above. From the type of vitamin C and percentage used to the pH of the formula, there are a lot of elements that need to be in alignment for vitamin C to reach its full potential.

“The body can only use the purest form of vitamin C, water soluble L-ascorbic acid. 15% is the clinically validated level of L-ascorbic acid at which skincare benefits are achieved. It is important to remember that L-ascorbic acid has a high potential to oxidise and become ineffective once it’s exposed to water, air or light. This can happen in the period between production and purchase, or while you are using your vitamin C serum at home - so it’s important to invest in a serum that delivers fresh, active Vitamin C," Hiscock advised.

EverActive C&E™ + Peptide, from £149, AlumierMD

If you want to reap the benefits of a vitamin C serum, we recommend using AlumierMD’s EverActive C&E™ + Peptide. This product contains three UV protective 15ml vials of a potent serum containing nourishing vitamin E and a powerful bio-memetic peptide proven to support collagen and hydration production. Suspended above the serum in an innovative air, light and water-tight cap is precisely 2.7 grams crystalised L-ascorbic acid - the specific dose required to create an effective 15% vitamin C serum. Once ready to use you activate the product at home ensuring a fresh, active serum for longer. Compressing the cap on your first bottle mixes the crystalised L-ascorbic acid and serum so that it’s ready for the month. Meanwhile, the other two bottles remain protected and ready for activation.

The innovative cap means no waste and no oxidization of the vitamin C, just visible results. In fact, in a recent, clinical study, EverActive C&E™ + Peptide reduced wrinkle depth and skin redness by 9% and skin roughness by 8%. Furthermore, 92% participants said their skin complexion was more even and 88% said their skin was more radiant and supple. Genius!

