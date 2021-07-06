Boots stock hundreds of beauty brands – but these are the 20 you NEED to shop right now In partnership with Boots

Boots is iconic on the great British high-street, as beloved for our daily essentials as those swoon-worthy makeup treats. But did you know it’s now home to some of the most-wanted beauty brands from the UK and across the globe?

Stocking the likes of NARS, Fenty, MAC, Philip Kingsley and Laura Mercier, plus newcomers Allies of Skin and Dr Jart+, it was recently crowned Best Beauty Retailer at the 2021 Sunday Times Beauty Awards for the forth year in a row. Having launched a host of the most covetable new brands in the last year, Boots is a brilliant destination to pick up new favourites and cult classics alongside your favourite toiletries and bathroom staples.

With summer upon us it’s the perfect time to make a few product swaps, so we’ve chosen our top 20 products across makeup, hair and skincare from the best new brands now stocked in select Boots stores and nationwide at boots.com.

The best makeup must-haves from Boots

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30, £31, Boots

Post-lockdown we’re embracing a more fresh-faced look and seeking out formulas that show skin, not mask it. Try a tinted moisturiser with a sheer, buildable coverage to get that effortless, just-left-the-spa glow. Offering much-loved products by NARS, their Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser is flying off the shelves at Boots. It also comes with SPF30 for added protection on warm summer days.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Copper, £25, Boots

One of the brand’s bestsellers, these gorgeous eye crayons are easy to scribble onto lids or use as an eyeliner to dial up your look. The copper shade looks particularly striking against blue or green eyes.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, £17.50, Boots

A classic shade loved by makeup artists and celebrities, Velvet Teddy is a deep-tone nude beige with a creamy formula that dries matte to provide long-lasting payoff. With the MAC collection now available at Boots, try pairing it with a darker shade of lip liner like Spice or Boldly Bare.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, £23, Boots

Adored amongst ABH fans, this tool is an easy way to cheat Hollywood brows. Use the highly pigmented retractable waxy pencil to create hairlike strokes and fill in brows, then brush them up with the spoolie end to add volume.

XX Revolution Hi-Glow Palette Luminosity, £18, Boots

The new premium line from Revolution, XX offers a collection of highly pigmented eyeshadows, bronzers and blusher at affordable prices. This shimmery palette brings a trio of multi-dimensional shades in champagne, peach and tan to highlight, bronze and blush and is available in a lighter and darker colourway depending on your skin tone.

Boots Polished Nail Polish, £2.99, Boots

Offering a range of flattering, neutral shades at purse-friendly prices, this own-brand nail polish range is new in-store and allows you to experiment with a DIY mani to suit your every mood.

My Mood Nail Polish in Lit, £5, Boots

Bright, neon nails make a bold statement for summer. This polish comes with a wide hugging brush for easy application and has a vegan, long-wear formula.

The best skincare saviours from Boots

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF30, £32, Boots

An SPF is a non-negotiable and Rihanna’s must-have is a lightweight, melon-scented oil-free formula with no white cast and no flashback. With Glycerin and Niacinamide it also gives all-day hydration and a pore-minimising effect and comes in eco-friendly refillable packaging.

Drunk Elephant The Littles 4.0, £76, Boots

A brilliant opportunity to try eight of the brand’s famed bestsellers, this kit includes a travel sized cleanser, three serums, facial oil, moisturiser, SPF and eye cream all packaged in a sleek orange travel bag. Perfect for a holiday or just sampling the range before investing in full size versions of your favourites, we particularly like the Jelly Cleanser and Framboos Glycolic Night Serum.

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, £16.50, Boots

New from the shores of California, Versed believes in formula-first, sustainable skincare. With a calming scent of eucalyptus, this cleansing balm melts away makeup and impurities as it changes from an oil to a milk. Remove with a warm flannel for a pro-level facial.

Glow Hub Purify & Brighten Jelly Cleanser, £10, Boots

If you prefer a gel cleanser, try this by Glow Hub. With extracts of blueberry and black tea, the formula has a jelly-like consistency to soothe and smooth breakout-prone skin, leaving it matte but not dehydrated and helping you beat the summer heat.

Allies of Skin 20% Vitamin C Brighten + Firm Serum, £85, Boots

A vitamin C serum is a must for any skincare shelf, and this next-generation formula uses 20% strength with three antioxidants to brighten and firm. Expect to see smoother and more radiant skin after daily use.

Bliss Drench & Quench Face Moisturiser, £19.99, Boots

Bliss Spa had a cult fanbase in New York and London when they launched spas in the 90s. Now the brand is back, rebranded and available at Boots. With a water-like consistency this lightweight gel moisturiser is perfect for summer. A formula of more than 10,000 marine micro-droplets ensures skin receives all-day hydration without feeling heavy or greasy, and it makes a beautiful base under makeup.

Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, £37, Boots

The newest ‘It’ ingredient in skin, Centella Asiatica, aka Cica, uses the natural powers of Tiger Grass to soothe and calm redness. This colour correcting cream adapts to your natural skin tone to conceal blemishes and even out the complexion and has sold out several times since going viral on TikTok.

Skin Proud Refresher Hydrating Face Mist, £9.95, Boots

Whether you want to keep cool desk-side or prime, set and refresh your makeup throughout the day, this mist will perk up any complexion. With a delicate pineapple scent, it contains Rose Water and Aloe Vera to give you a boost whenever you need it.

The best haircare heroes from Boots

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Egyptian Jasmine & Mandarin, £36, Boots

A cult classic for good reason, apply this deep conditioning mask as a treatment before shampooing. Leave on under a shower cap or towel for at least 10 minutes (or a few episodes on Netflix!) and reap the rewards of stronger, shinier, bouncier hair. Philip Kingsley release limited-edition fragrances every season and this one combines uplifting mandarin with rich jasmine.

Aveeno Daily Moisture+ Oat Milk Blend Shampoo, £8.99, Boots

Searches for itchy and irritated scalp treatments have soared in lockdown. Wave goodbye to dandruff and soothe dry, flaky skin with the gentle colloidal oats and botanical ingredients found in Aveeno’s haircare range. This pH-balanced shampoo will also cleanse and moisturise fragile or damaged hair.

The Inkey List Vitamin C Brightening Hair Treatment, £9.99, Boots

If your locks are looking a little lacklustre, The Inkey List has harnessed the brightening powers of vitamin C into haircare to restore glossiness and shine. Applied after washing to wet or dry hair, this leave-in treatment can be used once or twice a week to smooth the surface of hair, and fight dullness and frizz.

Undone by George Northwood Wave Holding Spray, £15, Boots

Loved for his undone, ‘cool girl’ looks sported by A-listers worldwide, George Northwood’s own expert product range has launched at Boots. This spray promises to heat protect and hold waves – spray liberally before tonging or blow drying.

Revolution Hair Tones for Brunettes Merlot, £6, Boots

If you fancy an image refresh without the commitment, try a semi-permanent hair toner. New in Boots stores, this one by Revolution adds a dark burgundy red shade to brunette hair and lasts 2-15 washes, giving extra gloss and shine in the process.

