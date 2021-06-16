The Sephora beauty buys we hope will be in the Amazon Prime sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means deals we can only get once a year for this weekend only, and we’ve got our eyes on the beauty sales.

It’s easy to swoon over Sephora’s beauty buys any day of the week, and we’re hoping to see deals on our favorite products from there pop up on Amazon’s sale, which has become quite the highly-anticipated event.

Make sure to bookmark our fave Sephora beauty buys for Prime Day deals

Until the official start of Prime Day kicks off Monday, we’re crossing our fingers that Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow sheet mask will be on the list of deals for starters.

JLO Beauty's glowing sheet masks

“When you take off [That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask], honestly, you have a babyface,” JLo said as she gave a sneak peek at the collection last year, according to Allure. “It's tightening. It's glowy. It's a special thing. We should charge $10,000 for these masks!" The beauty mogul told the mag she created the mask, which is soaked in the brand’s signature That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, with a two-piece design to keep it in place as the skin absorbs the radiance-boosting ingredients.

At $18 a pop or $48 for a pack of three, the mask is the most affordable product in the JLo Beauty collection.

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask (pack of three), $48, Amazon

Mario Badescu's skin-clearing products

Celeb-loved Mario Badescu Drying Mask and Lotion are also at the top of our list. Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Drew Barrymore are just a few of the celebs that keep the brand’s skin-clearing lotion and mask on hand.

"It blew me away", the Stand In star said of the mask on The Drew Barrymore Show in May. "One of the reasons I loved it is I have visible pores. This has got sulfur and zinc oxide and it gets to work on that surface. It pulls impurities from your skin, and it has calamine and cucumber, so it feels very soothing." Drew added that after she used it once “my pores were visibly gone".

Mario Badescu drying lotion, $17, Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $18, Amazon

Supergoop!'s glow-boosting body oil

Supergoop! Glow Oil is a must for beauty lovers who love a radiant glow in the summertime. It’s an ultra-hydrating sunscreen body oil that leaves skin glowing and protected. It also has a spray applicator, which makes it easy to use.

Sephora shoppers have called it their “holy grail product” and the “best body sunscreen I’ve ever used.”

Supergoop Glow Oil, $38, Amazon

Beautyblender's cult-classic sponge

A makeup kit without a Beautyblender really isn’t a makeup kit at all. The Beautyblender sponge is a staple tool for makeup lovers. It’s latex-free, soft, and blends makeup flawlessly.

Beautyblender Original Pink Makeup Sponge, $17, Amazon

Glow Recipe's radiance-enhancing face mist

You can’t go wrong with any Glow Recipe product - which have a cult following - but the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Facial Spray Mist is one that the brand’s fans go crazy over.

Amazon shoppers have said it feels “refreshing” and “smells so good. Just like a watermelon.” It also gives skin a natural, dewy glow and makes it feel hydrated too.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Facial Spray Mist, $32, Amazon

