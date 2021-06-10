A CBD face mask that combats spots and fine lines? Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow swear by skincare just like it

CBD oil has become something of a wellness industry buzzword, recognised for its natural abilities to soothe skin conditions and calm inflammation. But what is it, exactly? And why do celebrities like Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow love it?

CBD is an acronym for cannabidiol, one of the many compounds extracted from the cannabis sativa plant, known as hemp. It boasts a host of benefits including relieving dryness and easing congestion to achieving a healthy, glowing complexion. It is a different species of the cannabis plant to the one found in marijuana and CBD products are largely THC-free – the chemical compound which causes the psychoactive effects of the drug.

Two celebrity fans who endorse CBD skincare are Gwyneth Paltrow, who dubbed cannabis ‘the hero ingredient of the future' and Kristen Bell, who was introduced to the ingredient’s superpowers via her hairdresser.

So, if you’re looking to achieve a Hollywood-worthy complexion from a natural source, give CBD oil a try. One brand making waves is Hey Bud Skincare – Australia’s number one-selling hemp skincare range which launched 18 months ago. Seeing huge growth with the self-care movement and over lockdown, the brand now boasts over 30,000 customers and 2000 5* reviews, having established a cult-like following.

Hemp Clay Mask, £28, Hey Bud

The hero product is their Hemp Clay Mask which contains key natural ingredients like hemp seed oil, kaolin clay, almond oil, avocado oil, matcha, goji extract and aloe vera, known to help diminish fine lines and spots. It promises results after just one week and has become Australia’s number one-selling hemp clay mask. 92% of users saw an improvement in their skin within 30 days; an impressive score.

Also in the range are the Hydrating Facial Moisturiser, polling an improvement in skin hydration amongst 80% of customers in 30 days*, and the Glowing Face Oil which helped improve fine lines and wrinkles for 78% of users in 30 days.* With results like those, we’re sold.

Hemp Face Oil, £27, Hey Bud

Hey Bud formulations are inspired by the hemp plant’s ability to stop the sebaceous glands from producing excessive sebum, leading to a reduction of acne, dermatitis and psoriasis. Pores appear less congested and skin is calmed from redness or inflammation. The range is super hydrating and contains high levels of Omega 3 and 6 to aid collagen production too.

