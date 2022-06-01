Need a glam beauty look for Pride? This $18 rainbow palette is all you need, we promise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s a time of the year to pull out all the stops for a bold, fierce beauty look, it's Pride Month!

As we celebrate LGBTQIA+ visibility, history and accomplishments in all the colors of the rainbow during June, makeup is one of the most fun ways for members of the community, friends, family members and allies to express ourselves and show our pride.

If you’re looking for an affordable rainbow eyeshadow palette that will have you rocking amazing looks all month, there's one that caught our eye - the ‘Big Shot’ Maxi Reloaded Shadow Palette by Revolution Beauty - that has an incredible 45 rainbow shades, and costs less than $20!

'Big Shot' Maxi Reloaded Shadow Palette, $18, Revolution Beauty

There are shades from white to black, and every ROYGBIV hue in between – and don't let the reasonable price tag fool you.

Shoppers have given the highly-pigmented, long-lasting palette an impressive rating of nearly 4.6-stars.

Fans enthused: “Beautiful and pigmented, loved it!”, and “I just love looking at all of the colors. They inspire me to experiment.”

Another shopper said, “It is great to have so many shadows to play with... I think that the correlation between price and quality of the [palette] is very good!!”

'Euphoria' Makeup Reloaded Shadow Palette, $8, Revolution Beauty

If you don’t quite need so many shades but still want to look fabulous, may we suggest the Makeup Reloaded Shadow Palette in Euphoria, which costs just $8, and is just as dazzling as the makeup looks on the hit HBO teen drama.

“Always WOW,” said one reviewer. “What can I say, every single reloaded palette is so amazing... the quality-price ratio is unbelievable, the pigmentation is breathtaking!”

More Revolution beauty for Pride

Ready for more fun? Complete your look with these Revolution Beauty opulence-on-a-budget buys...

Revolution Pro X Influencer Overnight Artistry Liner Tin, was $25 now $17.50, Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution Glow Molten Body Liquid Illuminator, $17, Revolution Beauty

Skincare x Jake Jamie Rainbow Printed Glowing Sheet Mask, Pack of 3, $12, Revolution Beauty

And with so many cool beauty buys and more than 200 eyeshadow palettes to choose from, there’s no limit to the amazing looks you can create during Pride Month and beyond...

