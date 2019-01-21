This Princess Mary of Denmark-approved skincare brand is re-launching in Boots and already has a waiting list of 10,000 It's launching on February 1st…

Every so often you get a beauty product launch that sends people into total meltdown and the latest is proving just that. Ole Henriksen, a cult Danish skincare brand, is relaunching in Boots nationwide and it's resulted in over 10,000 people signing their name up to a waiting list in just one week.

Returning after a lengthy break, it's a brand that has amassed a huge following of A-listers and royals. The brandchild of Ole Henriksen, he launched his first salon in Beverly Hills in 1974 and his facials and treatments proved so popular, he ended up launching his first skincare range in 1985. Since then he has worked with anyone who's anyone and was first called upon by Princess Mary of Denmark when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Christian, for skincare advice.

READ MORE: Reducing your plastic use in 2019? Here's the eco-friendly beauty products you need

Each product delivers a 'professional-strength system' and is packed full of antioxidants, natural botanics and fatty acids to address a range of skincare issues. Ole Henriksen is actually credited as one of the first skin care specialists to bring the power of Vitamin C into mainstream skincare. The good news is, despite its celebrity following, the products are priced within the mid-range. Not drastically cheap but not too expensive, the company's popular Truth Serum will set you back £30, the Dark Spot Tone will set you back £22 while the Cold Plunge Pore Mask retails for £28.

Speaking of the launch, Henriksen said: "Our recent successful expansion into new international markets and ever-growing global social following made relaunching in the UK and Ireland a natural next step for us."

READ NEXT: The best new beauty buys for 2019 that you are going to get excited about

Joanna Rogers, commercial director and vice president of beauty and gifting at Boots UK, added: "We believe that this new range is a great fit for the direction in which we see beauty going in 2019.

"The products are fun, fresh, natural and deliver great results. There is a real trend emerging for products that promote wellbeing as well as looking after our skin and the Ole Henriksen products really fit the bill for this".

You better get your name on that waiting list ASAP.