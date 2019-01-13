Nicole Kidman's secret for healthy glowing skin revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Have you noticed that Nicole Kidman is one of those A-list actresses who just doesn't seem to age? The Australian actress looks perpetually youthful, and has revealed the key to her flawless skin is all down to the anti-ageing skincare and makeup products she uses.

"As we get older we can still look good, be healthy and vibrant and appealing," the Big Little Lies star told Glamour, later adding: "Nobody wants to look like you’ve had the life sucked out of you. I just say it’s about gracefully aging—because it can be fun!"

"Obviously, you need to use certain creams, and you need to use sunscreen, and you need to take care of yourself more, the Oscar winner told W magazine. "And that's why even something that's hydrating, because my skin tends to be dry, and my lips tend to be dry, so anything that says hydrating I'm like yes, please."

Among her favourite anti-ageing go-tos are Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair line.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream, £32.66, Amazon

The mum-of-four often speaks about the importance of sunscreen and hydration, and famously uses SPF 100!

Protecting herself from the sun's rays is also essential for Nicole and it's something that she has passed onto her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret who she shares with husband Keith Urban.

Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100, £12.98, Amazon

"Because I'm so fair, I recommend even my girls, like my little girls, they wear the sunscreen too, because one of them is dark, and one of them is fair," the star explained. "I'm just so religious about it. It's just how I was raised, and it's why my skin now is, I think, far less damaged than it could have been. Because I still go to the beach, it's not that I don't go to the beach, and it's not that I'm not outside."

And when it comes to keeping her skin looking healthy on the red carpet, Nicole's makeup artist Kyra Panchenko gave her a rosy, natural complexion using Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blush for the Big Little Lies season two premiere.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blush, £11.02, Amazon

"I also love rosy cheeks," Nicole told Hello Giggles. "I’m always saying, 'Can I have more blush please? More. More.' They are like, 'It’s plenty, Nicole.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.