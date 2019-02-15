Victoria Beckham must have designed this dress with Meghan Markle in mind The wife of Prince Harry is going to love this dress

We all know how much the Duchess of Sussex loves clothes by Victoria Beckham. She has worn the fashion label three times since she became part of the royal family and quite frankly - who can blame her? VB's label is packed with classically tailored clothes with a lux touch and what's more, her clothes are always worn by the A-list elite. So it comes as no surprise that the wife of David Beckham's new collection is brimming with items you can bet the former Suits star wold love. There's one number in particular that has Meghan written all over it . The new off-the-shoulder asymmetric dress, priced at £1,595 is a dreamy black knitted design that is made in a mid-weight fabric that has a fitted bodice with long ribbed sleeves. With Meghan's favourite bardot neckline, it really reminds us of the frock the Duchess wore to the 100 years of the Royal Air Force celebration in July which looks hugely similar.

Meghan loves the bardot neckline

Mother-of-four Victoria is always made up when US-born Meghan wears her designs. VB appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan last month, and said how happy she was when she saw that Meghan stepped out head-to-toe in her label on Christmas Day.

£1595, Victoria Beckham

"She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour," she explained.

Victoria, 44, attended the royal wedding in May with husband David and gushed at how dreamy it was. "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him," she told The Evening Standard.

