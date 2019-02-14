Victoria Beckham reveals something VERY surprising about her new beauty brand Go VB!

Victoria Beckham delighted her 24.4 million Instagram fans on Wednesday morning with the most exciting news about her career - she is launching her very first beauty brand! The wife of David Beckham shared a video of her standing in front of a mirror with 'Beauty' written over it in pink lipstick. - how very chic. Wearing a monochrome stripe top, she told her followers: "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty!" she added: "Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses". Later that day, VB shared MORE details of her upcoming range - and fans were excited to hear it's going to be affordable. "For all of you asking, #VBBeauty will be cruelty free, inclusive for all skin tones, and available at an accessible luxury price-point."

Victoria is big on beauty

Although makeup and beauty is different to bags and shoes, this move comes as no major surprise to big fans of VB. During a Facebook Live back in March last year, the 44-year-old announced: "I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skincare creams, and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things I need in my life, the things that are missing."

And of course, back in 2016, the former Spice Girl collaborated with makeup giant Estée Lauder where she launched a 14-piece product collection. Her bronzing powders, lipsticks and eyeshadows sold out immediately.

The fashion mogul often shares her favourite beauty buys with fans on social media - name checking products she regularly uses. Recently, the brunette beauty revealed she loves a variety of purse-busting buys including The Organic Pharmacy's self tan, as well as face cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Not everything she enjoys is mega pricey though - VB also swears by the Caudalie Beauty Elixir which you can pick up for £10, the Laura Mercier Translucent powder which costs £29 and of course - the Weleda Skin Food moisturiser which incredibly costs just £9. And who can forget her Poundland beauty buy? Not us!

