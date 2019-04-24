Katie Piper's must-have products and how she REALLY feels about Instagram filters Katie opens up...

Gorgeous mother-of-two Katie Piper has always championed natural beauty. She's a great champion for body positivity and we just love her for it. The TV star and best-selling author can now add St. Tropez beauty campaign supporter to her list, and we caught up with the blonde beauty who gave us all the gossip on what products make her tick. The TV star also gave us the lowdown on Instagram filters and airbrushing and her outlook is really refreshing. "It’s like everything, there has to be balance. I of course have played around with funny filters BUT I am so proud of who I am, so I don’t NEED filters in my life. I am proud to post without makeup and I am proud of my scars, so I would never airbrush those, it’s who I am." You go, KP!

Katie chats all things beauty with HELLO!

You may think that the 35-year-old must have bags of high-end skincare items, but one of her favourite beauty buys costs just £2.49! "Sudocrem! I love it for so many different things but it's great for my skin, and my daughter’s skin. It is a huge staple product for me and I remember my mum using it when I was little."

The TV favourite can't live without Honey Love lipstick, £17.50, MAC

And her makeup bag is much the same - brimming with so many affordable gems. "I love simple products such as Vaseline for my lips and the L'Oreal Telescopic mascara. The L'Oreal True Match foundation is totally brilliant and there's a shade for every skin-type, which is fantastic. My favourite lip colour is definitely the MAC lipstick in 'Honey Love.'

St.Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Gel, £33

And I cannot say enough good things about the St.Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Gel. It develops in just 3 hours – no need to rinse off, it isn’t sticky, and has a gorgeous smell. It also doesn’t transfer to my clothes, so it’s totally win win! My hair hero product at the moment is the Pantene Keratin Repair treatment."

Charles Worthington Healthy Balance Dry Shampoo, £3.99

Being a busy mum, keeping on top of your beauty routine can be quite the task, but Katie has mastered the art of saving time - with one essential product. " To be honest my time-saving process now, is just not washing my hair every day! I LOVE dry shampoo - Charles Worthington Healthy Balance Dry Shampoo, saves so much time for the school run."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie chats to HELLO!

Speaking about her new role with St.Tropez and their 'You Set The Tone' campaign, Katie feels very passionate about the fact you should use fake tan to make your feel confident, not embarrassed.

"St. Tropez did a survey recently, and one of the things they found made people feel the most confident was getting a tan, so that says it all really. It’s also the safest way of tanning which is hugely important for me, as someone who really has to look after their skin."

