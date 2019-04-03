Lorraine Kelly reveals her secrets to looking young (no surgery required!) The popular TV star has a sensible approach to ageing

Lorraine Kelly turns 60 this year, so how is it that the morning TV star looks more like 40? She barely has any wrinkles, her hair is in great condition and we haven't spotted any Botox on her forehead. The loveable Scottish presenter has opened up about her lifestyle in a new interview, revealing the secret behind her youthful appearance. Lorraine told Good Housekeeping magazine how her job keeps her young, as she's meeting new people all the time and there's plenty of variety. She also has no qualms about shopping for clothing in 'younger' stores and shuns cosmetic surgery procedures and fad diets. The star's sensible approach is so refreshing in a world of celeb weight-loss crazes.

Lorraine told the publication: "I always say to people that it doesn’t matter what age you are, don’t be frightened to go into shops that you think are for 18 or 19-year-olds. Of course, you’re not going to go for the cutting-edge fashionista silliness, but you might find a skirt, dress, top or a T-shirt. You can just wear what suits you and what you feel happy and comfy in."

The mum-of-one is adamant that diets should be avoided as she believes they don't work. She explained: "It’s all about moderation. I do feel better and I think it’s all about keeping healthy and reasonably fit, but not going to one extreme or the other."

The host admitted that she would be too scared to have cosmetic surgery and feels she looks fine as she is. Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand advised her to avoid having work done on her face, tells the star. We love Lorraine's normal approach to ageing; in the interview, she asks if a few wrinkle or laughter lines really matter and says no, it's not a big deal at all.

Makeup artist Helen recently told HELLO! of Lorraine's healthy lifestyle: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin." She added: "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference and just being happy!"

The full Lorraine Kelly interview can be found in the May 2019 issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 3rd April.

