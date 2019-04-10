Strictly's Claudia Winkleman just bagged herself an amazing new job Claudia's skincare secrets...

Claudia Winkleman has been rather quiet lately - and that could be because she has been busy adding a new string to add to her bow! The Strictly Come Dancing co-host is the new ambassador for No7 at Boot's. On Wednesday, the raven-haired beauty took on her first ambassador job for the skincare giant by opening up the pop-up skin clinic in London's Covent Garden. The 47-year-old shared the news on her Instagram and name-checked the brand's new serums, urging fans to come down and check out the lotions and potions.

The mother-of-three was helping launch wo new products and people are very excited about the release. The No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum retails at £38 and the No7 Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum, is also £38, and is said to deliver incredible results.

Both formulas have a whopping four times more firming complex than the previous products and promises to lift, tone and tighten the skin in just one week. Er, where do we sign up? Speaking of signing up, the new batch of products has a waiting list of 36,000 in just 12 days – which is an 113% more than their last release - the record-breaking Line Correcting Booster Serum in 2018.

Last year, HELLO! spoke with the BBC favourite, who is known for her famous fringe and heavy eye make-up. Speaking about her iconic look Claudia said of her famous fringe: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea. But no, I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

Remarkably, she is surprising low-maintenance when it comes to her mane. "I don't do anything to it," she shared. "I only wash my hair twice a week."

WATCH: Claudia talks to HELLO!

"I use a shampoo, then a conditioner and stick it in a towel and then go back to the kids, lie on the bed, watch Danger Mouse - and then that's it. Done."