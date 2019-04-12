Michelle Keegan's amazing makeup free selfie is going to make you really jealous What a beauty!

Michelle Keegan is looking fresh-faced and totally gorgeous right now. How do we know? Because the stunning wife of Mark Wright just shared not only makeup free selfie on Instagram feed, but also a behind the scenes video on her Instagram Stories too, and we are in awe of her flawless skin. "Coming here is always such a treat...thank you Nilam Holmes my skin feels rejuvenated and ready for my work trip." The facialist shared what treatment she does on the former Coronation Street star and it sounds pretty dreamy. "The skin treatment iI do to keep Michelle looking glowing… I combine and tailor different facial techniques and products to get the best results for each client. It takes about 2hrs." She further added that she tightens and contours the skin with a hydra facial which gets rid of dead skin cells and extracts dirt and oil. Finishing with a selection of crystal clear skincare - Nilam applies a lifting mask to calm, cool and tighten. How dreamy does that sound?

Makeup-free and fabulous

Beauty is big news for the Our Girl actress who has a list of incredible skincare items to keep her looking her best.

Michelle shared her natural selfie with Instagram

She told HELLO! "I've started using a cleanser from The Body Shop called Vitamin E, which is really really good. Also, Elemis Foaming Cleanser, which is really easy to use.

Oil Free Tinted Moisturiser, £35, Laura Mercier

"For moisturiser, I use Sisley Day Cream, and then at night, I've just started using the Weleda Skin Food. My friend recommended it to me, and it's really good. It's like a mask - quite thick - so I use that every other day before bed."

Hoola Bronzer Powder, £26, Benefit

And when it comes to makeup, less is more, particularly in the summer. "In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good."

And her favourite multi-purpose makeup item is bronzer. "I put a little bit of contour in the socket of my eye... I use Hoola by Benefit, which has no orange pigment in, and it's quite a matte brown. And I use that to contour cheekbones, jaw, and now I put a little bit in my crease. It's a really good little tip."

