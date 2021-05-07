This 'Period face' skincare brand is raved about for being a 'miracle worker' on stressed skin We could all do with this!

Stress is a word we know all too well following the past year, and while we’ve mastered the best way to binge-watch Netflix, our skincare could do with a bit of a lift. In particular, do you find that your skin goes a little crazy during your time of the month? If you’re nodding your head, you may be suffering from 'period skin'. What's that, you ask? Well...

What is ‘period skin’ and why does my skin look so bad when on my period?

During your period, your body is pretty much a hot mess. As a hormonal hotbed, your hair, nails and - you guessed it - skin, can fluctuate in various ways. Breakouts, oily skin and inflammation are all common signs that your period is on its way, as your skin reacts to whatever hormones are spiking or dipping.

Surges in specific hormones, for example, increases oil production, and essentially feeds the bacteria on your face which can cause acne. On the other hand, there’s also the bonus of sensitivity, where everything suddenly seems a little too irritating for your skin. So, the regular skincare products you swear by might not always be the answer.

How to take care of your skin during your period

As we mentioned, your skin steps onto a rollercoaster during your period, and taking care of it can be a bit of a struggle. Using the right products is a must but how do you know which products are right?

In comes Faace to calm all your woes. Faace is a new skincare brand committed to changing the dialogue surrounding facial health. With their no BS capsule collection of face masks, Faace gives you a fuss-free solution to choosing the right skincare, no matter what life throws at you.

The three distinct masks (Period faace, Tired faace and Sweaty faace) work alongside your skin’s natural ups and downs so you no longer have to guess which skincare product is best for you.

Each face mask is designed to pacify the look and feel of your skin at any given moment, with Period Faace helping you to step off the seesaw of temperamental hormonal skin, Tired Faace helping your skin wake up and start radiating with confidence, and Sweaty Faace helping to detoxify your skin post-workout.

Period Faace, £24, Faace

Tired Faace, £24, Faace

Sweaty Faace, £24, Faace

As the world’s first skincare brand to launch a period-specific product, Faace founder, Jasmine Wicks-Stephens, who has worked in the beauty industry for over 15 years, says it feels important and necessary. “Periods are still a relatively taboo topic and creating something overtly branded as period felt feministic and empowering”.

Jasmine has first-hand experience with period skin, and this skincare line was her way of saying enough is enough. Sharing her story on the Faace website, she wrote, “I found that I didn’t have time for an eight, five, hell, even three-step routine, especially when I had my son back in 2017.

“Any good habits I did have went out of the window and when brushing my teeth got bumped off the list some nights due to sheer exhaustion, I knew something had to change.”

Not only are the products a skincare lifesaver, they’re also incredibly responsible, with ethically sourced ingredients, and avoiding the unsustainable face mask sheet.

They have also launched a Buy One Give One campaign, which aims to give back, in order to help end period poverty by donating one pack of period products for every mask sold.

