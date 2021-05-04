Prince Charles' aftershave revealed - and it's yours for £245 a bottle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we love to hear all about the royal family - from what they have been up to, the foods they love, as well as their favourite beauty products that keep them looking tip-top.

So you can imagine our delight when we recently discovered the fragrances the royals wear on a daily basis! We think the results may surprise you.

Showerstoyou.co.uk curated a list of royal family members’ favourite fragrances, scents, and notes using Fragrantica and can reveal that the heir to the throne Prince Charles wears the most expensive cologne by Creed - called 'Green Irish Tweed'.

This exquisite fragrance by Creed costs £245 a bottle and it's pretty special.

The classic scent has top notes of Lemon, Indian Verbena, Peppermint, heart notes of Violet Leaves and base notes of Florentine Iris, Sandalwood and Ambergris.

Green Irish Tweed, £245, Creed

Also from the collected data, in second place, at £130 per bottle was Princess Diana's 'Quelques Fleurs' by Houbigant Paris. Following closely in third place is the Duchess of Cambridge, who is known to wear 'White Gardenia Petals' by Illuminum that sells for £125 per bottle.

Quelques Fleurs L'Original Eau de Parfum Extreme £130, Liberty

It's not just Creed that has some royal connections - Atkinsons perfume is up there too. Established in London by James Atkinson way back in 1799, the fragrance house has a royal warrant with King George IV being the first royal to catch a whiff of it in 1826.

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, £100 for 100ml, Selfridges

And let's not forget Jo Malone. The Duchess of Cambridge famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles burning at her wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and the Duchess of Sussex announced that one of her favourite scents are Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne. If you want to smell like a royal, you now have a pretty great list…

