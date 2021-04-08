We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Reese Witherspoon sent fans into a tizzy after revealing an exciting new five-year partnership with clean beauty brand Biossance.

The Oscar-winning actress has been named as the new Global Brand Ambassador and shared her favourite products in a cute video from her gorgeous bathroom on Instagram.

MORE: 6 tips for a more sustainable skincare routine

Posting a step-by-step routine, Reese raved about the sustainable skincare brand, highlighting her go-to products as the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil – which brightens, firms and hydrates the skin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make surprise appearance in fun video

She also named the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum – which helps fade existing dark spots and stop new ones from forming – as a product that has "really helped" control the hyperpigmentation she suffers with after having children.

Another step in Reese's routine is to use the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, which helps to nourish, plump, hydrate, and feed your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.

READ: Reese Witherspoon stuns fans with rare photo of son Deacon alongside heartfelt message

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares wedding photo to mark her tenth anniversary

Reese has partnered with Biossance as their new Global Brand Ambassador

Her fans were quick to praise the new partnership, with many agreeing that they will be following in Reese's footsteps if it will help to give them skin as "glowing" as hers.

"This collab was something I didn‘t know I needed! I'm so excited! And you're glowing for sure!" said one follower. A second queried: "Is she wearing zero makeup in this video?? I knew she's a natural beauty but this is ridiculous!"

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, £61, Cult Beauty

A third added: "I’m so buying this! She looks so young." A fourth wrote: "Absolutely loving this collab! You're glowing and could be a beauty guru for sure, I'd buy all your products."

Speaking of her new venture with Biossance, Reese explained: "I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I’ve spent on-sets throughout my career, I’ve learned so much.

MORE: 10 of our favourite sustainable beauty brands you need to get on board with

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, £49, Cult Beauty

"As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products.

"I not only fell in love with Biossance’s products, especially their Rose Oil, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future."

She added: "My skin has never felt healthier and I’m proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet."

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, £49, Cult Beauty

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.