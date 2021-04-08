12 best overnight face masks that work while you sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re struggling to get your eight-hours a night sleep or find your skin still needs a little something when you wake from your slumber, let us introduce you to the overnight face mask. Think of it like a supercharged, extra potent serum or face cream that works while you sleep.

If you’re a little laissez faire with your skincare, or you’re just a smart gal who likes to multitask, you need to add a sleeping face mask to your beauty stash, pronto. These nighttime overnight face masks aren’t the type that you rinse off after 15 minutes. Instead, apply before bedtime and let it do it's thing while you catch your zzzs. Easy, eh? We’ve rounded up the best sleeping masks to try in 2021…

Elemis Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial Mask, £18, Feelunique

This super-cooling gel mask glides onto your skin and seals in moisture, so you wake up with perfectly plump and beautiful skin.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask, £22, Marks & Spencer

There's Japanese seaweed to repair and avocado to deeply hydrate in this Origins face mask. Use twice a week for the most supple and superb skin of your life.

Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque, £34, Kiehl's

Stressed, sensitive skin hits us all at some point, and we swear by keeping Kiehl's hydrating mask in our beauty arsenal for when our skinneeds a little TLC. It melts beautifully into your skin and you’ll awaken with a happy, even skintone.

Huxley Sleep Mask: Good Night, £24, Harvey Nichols

Using the power of prickly pear seed, the deliciously lightweight gel-cream texture of Huxley's overnight mask swaddles your skin like a dream.

Superskin Overnight Mask, £43, Liz Earle

Not only does Liz Earle’s delightfully replenishing overnight face mask contain all the ingredients your skin needs for a smoother look, but it cleverly contains a calming blend of chamomile, neroli essential oils and lavandin to help you sleep better too.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask, £31, Lookfantastic

If your skin is redder than a London bus, this overnight face mask islauded by fellow redness-sufferers for calming the skin come morning. The creamy texture is comforting enough for super sensitive skins while maintaining moisture too.

Re-charge Relaxing Sleep Mask, £24, Clarins

Super smoothing, this plant-based overnight face mask is packed with the ingredients your skin needs to fake forty winks.

Allies of Skin 1a Retinal and Peptides Overnight Mask, £105, Cult Beauty

Allie of Skin is such a cult brand that the products, especially the overnight face masks, sell out and fast. Their 1a Retinal and Peptides version is spot on for acne sufferers, helping your skin to regenerate faster and promisesto reduce acne lesions by 67.2% in 28 days.

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, £45, Amazon

This joyously pink pot contains all the ingredients your skin needs to turn it from dull and drab to gloriously glowy; starring watermelon extract, acclaimed by Korean beauty buffs for its skin-restoring properties, it’s a great one to keep in your bedside drawer.

Overnight Recovery Mask, £58, Aurelia

Whatever your skin type, this genius overnight face mask will soothe, sort and nourish your skin. Using the brand’s signature probiotic ingredients, it’ll restore and balance your skin from within.

Hemp Overnight Nourishing Recue Mask, £18, The Body Shop

Hemp seed oil is known for its serious hydrating qualities, and together with aloe vera, this mask will relieve a tight or super dehydrated complexion in just one night.

111Skin Meso Infusion Overnight Mask, £125, Harvey Nichols

We’re seriously missing the expertise of a facialist, and 111Skin’s Meso Infusion Overnight Mask is the closest thing we’ve found to give us post-spa skin. It plumps, it hydrates, it boosts radiance and best thing? It fakes the best night’s sleep of your life.

