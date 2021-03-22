We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aldi's bargain beauty range strikes again! The supermarket is selling a pore-minimising, blemish-reducing all-round beauty miracle in the form of a pink clay mask – for just £7.

The Lacura mask was such a huge hit last year that it sold out both in store and online, so Aldi has brought back a similar version called Lacura Pink Clay Golden Glow Mask, which is said to be very similar to Sand & Sky's cult face mask.

But it appears to be just as popular as it has already flown off the virtual shelves, meaning shoppers will need to head in-store to get their hands on a pot.

Lacura Pink Clay Golden Glow Mask, £6.99, Aldi

Containing extracts of mangosteen and pomegranate, Aldi's pink clay mask gently cleanses the skin and helps remove dead skin cells. It is said to remove oily, congested pores and leave you with soft, revitalised and hydrated skin – what's not to love?

Sand & Sky's £36 Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, meanwhile, also contains antioxidant-rich fruits mangosteen and pomegranate, as well as Kakadu plum and witch hazel.

So what do Aldi shoppers think of the bargain alternative? Several have raved about its skincare benefits, while others have even compared it to Sand & Sky.

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, £36.90, Cult Beauty

One review read: "I am a Sand & Sky fan, but after using this I do not think I can justify myself from spending £60 again. This product in my opinion is better than the original version. Thank you Aldi please bring it back."

Another added: "I got this to try as I use the Sand & Sky pink clay mask. The pink clay side is just as good as the Sand & Sky but not so fussed on the gold mask. That doesn’t seem to do anything for me. Will buy this one in future as much cheaper & just as good but will try to get the pink clay one on its own next time if they do it again."

"This is amazing, my face feels fabulous, works better than a very expensive mask I bought," a third penned.

