Exclusive: Miranda Kerr breaks down new KORA Organics products and how to use them KORA Organics is launching three products

Miranda Kerr is a model, businesswoman, mom and wife, and pioneer of clean beauty. It's been 13 years since she first launched her award-winning brand KORA Organics, founded in her home country of Australia in 2009 and now the only certified organic skincare brand sold globally, and after a series of smash-hit products, Miranda is now launching three new body products to tie in with her skincare.

The KORA Organics Body Collection consists of an Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion, and Renewing Hand & Body Wash, and promises to hydrate skin while "leaving your skin with an effervescent glow". Miranda spoke to HELLO! about how these products can be used and the secret for maintaining health skin.

Miranda launched KORA Organics in 2009

As we come into Fall and Thanksgiving, what advice would you give for those who want to maintain healthy hydrated skin in harsher climates?

Miranda: To maintain hydrated skin in harsher climates, having a consistent skincare routine with products full of nourishing ingredients is so important.

I would add the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer to your routine, twice daily. A super nourishing, brightening and anti-aging moisturizer all in one for all skin types, even breakout prone skin, and what I love is how it makes my skin GLOW all day and night and looks beautiful underneath makeup.

I'd also recommend using the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. It’s an actual physical exfoliant and a deeply detoxifying mask in one. The peppermint aromatherapy is so invigorating for your senses and the rose hip seeds combined with the aspen bark and mineral powder deeply exfoliate your skin while the turmeric brightens and helps with dark spots and pigmentation.

I’m obsessed with this product!

KORA Organics' Turmeric Glow Brightening Moisturizer, $60

Do you use the products yourself and what is your favorite?

Miranda: Yes! I use all KORA Organics products as a part of my daily routine. From the new body care line, I keep reaching for the Invigorating Body Scrub.

Inspired by our cult favorite award-winning Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, I use the scrub in the shower to scrub away dead skin, leaving me feeling silky smooth and glowing. I feel like a whole new person stepping out of the shower using this!

Why did you want to move into body care?

Miranda: I feel it is as important to take care of our body just as much as we take care of our face.

A lot of people don't know I'm actually a certified health coach, so my genuine passion for health and wellbeing always makes me want to keep innovating KORA Organics products. Our skin is our largest organ, and what we put on our skin soaks in, which means we should avoid the use of unnecessary chemicals and choose healthy, nutrient-rich skincare for our bodies.

I was inspired by our best-sellers in skincare in wanting to bring certified organic ingredients and powerful results to your full body, which everyone deserves without compromise.

KORA Organics Turmeric Invigorating Body Scrub, $60

What is KORA doing that is revolutionary and makes it unique in a crowded field?

Miranda: KORA Organics was one of the first skincare brands to be Certified Organic, and is still one of the select few beauty brands in accordance with Ecocert/COSMOS standards, the authority in organic certification.

A study from Cambridge shows certified organic ingredients are packed with 60% more antioxidants than non organic ingredients.

A holistic approach to skincare is also important to us - all of our products are filtered through Rose Quartz crystals to energize the products with a loving, nurturing energy.

Which of your friends do you rely on the most for honest feedback?

Miranda: I probably rely on my friend Michaeline [DeJoria, the CEO of Paul Mitchell] the most for honest feedback.

She is also a mother of three and a CEO in the beauty industry, so we have a lot to chat about!

KORA Organics Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion, $55

Thinking back to 2009 did you expect clean beauty to become the global trend it is now?

Miranda: When I launched KORA no one was talking about clean or organic beauty and I am so proud that KORA was one of the very first global brands to pave the way in what now is a global phenomenon.

I knew that eventually consumers would become much more aware and educated about ingredients in products, which is so great to see.

How do you continue to make the brand sustainable?

Miranda: As a climate neutral-certified brand, we measure and offset our carbon footprint, reduce our future carbon emissions and become more sustainable by using recycled, recyclable, refillable or biodegradable material in all packaging, reducing our air freight, electricity and gas in our offices, and replacing trees.

We also have refillable glass jars and refill pods for several of our products to help reduce waste, and these pods can also be recycled!

Our new body trio was made with 100% PCR packaging components to reduce environmental impact.

Miranda leans on her friends for honest feedback

What is next for KORA?

Miranda: We have a couple product launches next year that I am super excited about! My focus will also be on continuing to cement our position as a leader in the clean skincare space.

Skincare is intrinsically linked to lifestyle, what is the first change you would tell people to make to improve skin?

Miranda: I truly believe health is wealth! I graduated from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2010 and I also recently took a Stanford University class online about health and nutrition through Coursera.

I am constantly expanding my knowledge on health and wellness. Healthy skin is the most beautiful skin so if you feed it the right nutrients, both internally and externally, then it will really be at its best.

My one tip would be to make sure you are getting nutrients from the foods that you eat, and celery juice every morning on an empty stomach has been a game changer for me.

